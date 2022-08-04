https://sputniknews.com/20220804/india-reportedly-monitoring-chinese-surveillance-warship-en-route-to-sri-lanka-1098123231.html

India Reportedly Monitoring Chinese Surveillance Warship En Route to Sri Lanka Port

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is closely monitoring a Chinese navy vessel headed to Sri Lanka to top up its oil tank and has concerns over the ship's equipment... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian government sources said they are monitoring the ship's route as well as "any bearing on India's security and economic interests," and that it will take "all necessary measures to safeguard them," the broadcaster reported.The Yuan Wang-class ship, carrying 400 people, is set to dock at the Chinese-built port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka on August 11 or 12, the report said.The vessel is able to track ballistic missiles and satellites, and if it is deployed in the Indian Ocean, the vessel may monitor India's missile tests conducted on Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the country's eastern state of Odisha, according to the report.The Sri Lankan defense ministry said that it will allow the ship to dock since it serves as a non-nuclear platform "for surveillance and navigation in the Indian Ocean," as quoted in the report.In 2017, Sri Lanka let out the port for a 99-year lease to China as the country was unable to repay the debts on the facility.

