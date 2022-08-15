https://sputniknews.com/20220815/scientists-explain-why-taxing-mental-work-wears-you-out-1099612504.html

Scientists Explain Why Taxing Mental Work Wears You Out

A team of scientists has discovered a likely explanation for why one may feel exhausted after engaging in intense cognitive work.In their study, published in the Current Biology last week, the researchers argue that intense cognitive work, when it lasts for several hours, results in the buildup of potentially toxic byproducts in the prefrontal cortex part of the human brain, which then affects a person’s behavior.During the course of their research, the team employed magnetic resonance spectroscopy to monitor the brain chemistry of two groups of people during a workday, with one group performing easy cognitive tasks while the other engaged in more complex mental activities.Only the latter group ended up exhibiting signs of fatigue, as well as a tendency to favor “options proposing rewards at short delay with little effort,” as the news release put it.Furthermore, members of that group had higher levels of glutamate in the synapses of the prefrontal cortex, leading the researchers to suggest that the accumulation of glutamate “makes further activation of the prefrontal cortex more costly,” and thus a mentally exhaustive workday makes cognitive control more difficult.Unfortunately, there seems to be no fancy way to deal with this problem other than the tried and tested method that is probably as old as history itself.

