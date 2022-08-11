https://sputniknews.com/20220811/child-survives-after-7-minutes-without-blood-flow-to-brain-during-surgery-us-cardiologist-reveals-1099488943.html

Child Survives After 7 Minutes Without Blood Flow to Brain During Surgery, US Cardiologist Reveals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Miracles may be possible and sometimes they do happen in operating rooms during very complex medical procedures, renowned US pediatric...

“Do I believe in miracles in the operating room? You know, I have actually seen miracles in the operating room. So, I guess the answer is yes,” Novick said.The surgeon, who leads a group of international pediatric cardiology specialists called the Bill Novick Cardiac Alliance, operates on complex heart problems in children, trains local doctors and establishes medical programs in low-income countries as well as in "hot spots" around the world where medical help is often urgently needed.Novick shared his experience of operating on a child in a foreign country, saying that if the medical procedure was not performed in time, the patient would have died within a week or two.Asked to share the most "miraculous" cases in his career, Novick recalled a particular surgery in Russia, without specifying the city where it happened. The surgeon noted that the hospital already had its own pediatric heart surgery practice but needed help in operating on complex cases as well as on newborns.“So, we make this trip and as they are going over the cases, we see that this particular child needs re-operation. They did an operation two-three years before and now the child has big problems and needs to be operated on again,” Novick said.Novick explained that the patient’s mother wanted the surgery to be performed by him, but the local doctors said they have enough experience in doing such procedures and asked him to sit nearby during the operation.“I was there when my colleague ran into the room and said: 'Come now! There is blood everywhere!'” he said.Novick said he ran to the operating room and saw that blood was really everywhere - on the floor, on the ceiling and on the anesthesia curtain.“The surgeon was covered in blood. I looked at the monitor and there was no EKG, no electrical activity by the heart. Also, there was no blood pressure,” he said.Novick said he began operating immediately as the shaken local surgeon asked him what he was going to do.Novick noted that when the patient's condition allowed it, the attending physicians began to gradually re-warm his body and provide additional medication to further protect his brain. An hour later, the baby was transferred from the operating room to the intensive care unit in a stable condition.That "miracle" happened during the last day of the trip in Russia and a special party was organized to celebrate, he said.The next morning, Novick said he came to the hospital before going to the airport to make sure the baby was well. Several days later, he received a message that the patient was moving all extremities and was acting appropriately.“I exclaimed: “Oh my God, I can't believe this.”When Novick's team went back to the same city several months later, the baby's mother insisted that Novick make the first and last incisions in the upcoming operation.Novick pointed out that the baby is now doing well and the operation solved the underlying medical problem.“We are not God, we are not perfect and need to adjust our psychology and our minds to the fact that we need to operate again on some kids," he said, noting that some surgeons may dread to do so.Novick also said he recently received a photograph from Kiev of a young woman who was staying with the chief of the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery, Vasily Lazorishinets.“Do you realize this was your first double-patch patient?” a note attached to the photograph said.In 1994, surgeons in Kiev contacted Novick informing him they could not normally operate on children with pulmonary hypertension and ventricular septal defect or VSD. Novick promised to ponder on the problem and returned in 12 months with a strategy.“We operated on this girl in May 1996 and now she sends me this picture. She is now 26! She was denied surgery in Kiev in 1995, but I came in 1996 with this idea and said: 'OK, we will try a couple of things,'” Novick said.During the trip, Novick and his team operated on two complex patients and both of them are fine now.“When other people say 'Oh, no, you can't operate on this child,' but you do that and 26 years later you get a photo of a young woman with a normal pulmonary artery pressure when nobody wanted to operate on her - that is a miracle,” Novick added.

