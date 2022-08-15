International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/republican-lawmakers-probing-fbi-heads-use-of-official-planes-for-personal-trips---letter-1099631052.html
Republican Lawmakers Probing FBI Head’s Use of Official Planes for Personal Trips - Letter
Republican Lawmakers Probing FBI Head’s Use of Official Planes for Personal Trips - Letter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican members of the US House of Representatives are probing FBI director Christopher Wray’s use of government airplanes for... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-15T20:32+0000
2022-08-15T20:32+0000
americas
house republicans
fbi
christopher wray
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfa415e4edb6c50e62ad341aabe2c21.jpg
“In light of a recent report by the New York Post that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI aircraft for a personal vacation, we have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing federal taxpayers for your personal travel aboard government aircraft,” the lawmakers said in the letter.US media reported earlier in August that Wray left a US Senate hearing for personal vacation travel in New York using an FBI jet. Similar incidents of personal travel using government aircraft were reported in June as well, the letter said.Certain federal officials, including FBI directors, are allowed to use government aircraft for personal or political use, but expenses must be reimbursed, the letter also said.The lawmakers requested documentation from Wray proving reimbursement by August 29.The letter was sent by US House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Michael Turner.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/trump-says-fbi-took-his-passports-during-raid-at-florida-residence-1099627990.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_337:0:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_178b93ec05033b874bdbcfe709b113e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
house republicans, fbi, christopher wray

Republican Lawmakers Probing FBI Head’s Use of Official Planes for Personal Trips - Letter

20:32 GMT 15.08.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is more brazen and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican members of the US House of Representatives are probing FBI director Christopher Wray’s use of government airplanes for personal travel to determine whether taxpayers were properly reimbursed, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Wray on Monday.
“In light of a recent report by the New York Post that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI aircraft for a personal vacation, we have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing federal taxpayers for your personal travel aboard government aircraft,” the lawmakers said in the letter.
US media reported earlier in August that Wray left a US Senate hearing for personal vacation travel in New York using an FBI jet. Similar incidents of personal travel using government aircraft were reported in June as well, the letter said.
Certain federal officials, including FBI directors, are allowed to use government aircraft for personal or political use, but expenses must be reimbursed, the letter also said.
US passport - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
Americas
Trump Says FBI Took His Passports During Raid at Florida Residence
18:28 GMT
The lawmakers requested documentation from Wray proving reimbursement by August 29.
The letter was sent by US House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Michael Turner.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала