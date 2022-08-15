https://sputniknews.com/20220815/murder-rape--castrations-british-police-chief-quit-over-colonial-abuses-in-kenya-docu-shows-1099603521.html

‘Murder, Rape & Castrations’: British Police Chief Quit Over Colonial Abuses in Kenya, Docu Shows

Kenya was a late addition to the British colonial map in 1920. Between 1952 and 1960, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

Failed attempts to expose alleged atrocities committed by colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising in 1952 -1960 forced a former British police commissioner to quit, a new documentary has revealed.The documentary, titled A Very British Way of Torture, sheds light on the violence that unfolded as Britain fought a war against the rebellious Mau Mau movement in Kenya, a latecomer to its colonial map in 1920.Evidence proving abuses such as systematic torture, murder, rape and forced castration at detention camps used to brutally suppress the independence movement was concealed for decades, the documentary states.However, fresh proof was pieced together using survivor testimony and expert analysis by a team of British and Kenyan historians. The team also revealed that they were able to get access to a secret archive, hidden at a facility used by MI5 and MI6, and lending further credibility to the allegations.Thus, among the newly-gathered evidence is a letter from the commissioner of police for Kenya, Arthur Young.Young, previously employed by the Metropolitan police, had been dispatched to Kenya to investigate alleged abuses by the British colonial officers. As Young dug up increasingly more proof of human rights abuses and presented the cases to the ministry of legal affairs in Kenya and the attorney general, he ultimately learned that the investigations had been shut down.The discovery forced Arthur Young to resign, penning a scathing letter lambasting the administration in Kenya and the UK for hampering his job. The resignation letter, concealed from public record, had been later substituted by a watered-down version, the documentary added.The documentary also offers insight into how the governor’s complaints committee within the Kenyan administration was used as a mechanism for keeping abuse allegations top secret.Boender’s research for the Imperial War Museum has been featured in the documentary, which abounds in lluminating archive footage.The British government and representatives from the Kenyan independence movement finally met in 1960 to negotiate independence. The agreement called for a 66-seat Legislative Council, with 33 seats reserved for Black Kenyans and 20 for other ethnic groups.Jomo Kenyatta was sworn in as Kenya’s Prime Minister on June 1, 1963, in preparation for the transition to independence, announced on December 12 that year.

