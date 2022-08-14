https://sputniknews.com/20220814/at-least-41-dead-40-injured-in-church-blaze-in-egypts-giza---videos-1099577510.html

At Least 41 Dead, 40 Injured in Church Blaze in Egypt's Giza - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - At least 41 people were killed and 40 more injured as a result of a fire inside a church in the city of Giza in Egypt, local... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

The sources told the media that 5,000 worshipers were in the church in the Imbaba neighbourhood of the Egyptian city, when the fire broke out, prompting a stampede.According to official statements from the authorities and the church, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.Videos from the scene show a building engulfed in flames, with people trying to escape.

