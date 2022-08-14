International
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/alec-baldwin-pulled-trigger-of-gun-that-killed-cinematographer-halyna-hutchins-fbi-report-says-1099571779.html
Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger of Gun That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, FBI Report Says
Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger of Gun That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, FBI Report Says
Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie in October 2021. He has insisted that he did not actually pull the trigger. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
A newly completed forensics investigation by the FBI says that the weapon actor Alec Baldwin was holding in his hand at the moment of the tragic incident could not have been fired without squeezing the trigger. According to the report which has been made available to the media, with the hammer - the part of the gun that strikes the firing pin - in the quarter and half-cock positions, the gun "could not have been made to fire without a pull of the trigger". The findings of the investigation were later reviewed by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, and in a further post-mortem report Hutchins' death was declared an accident.Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the movie 'Rust' in October 2021. During interviews with police, the actor said he believed that the weapon he had been handed was an unloaded "cold gun". He said that "someone else" was responsible for the fatal shooting. "I know it's not me," Baldwin said.
americas
us, alec baldwin

Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger of Gun That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, FBI Report Says

12:32 GMT 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DAVID MCNEWA girl pays respects near a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin, at a memorial table during a candlelight vigil in her memory in Burbank, California on October 24, 2021.
A girl pays respects near a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin, at a memorial table during a candlelight vigil in her memory in Burbank, California on October 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DAVID MCNEW
Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie in October 2021. He has insisted that he did not actually pull the trigger.
A newly completed forensics investigation by the FBI says that the weapon actor Alec Baldwin was holding in his hand at the moment of the tragic incident could not have been fired without squeezing the trigger.
According to the report which has been made available to the media, with the hammer - the part of the gun that strikes the firing pin - in the quarter and half-cock positions, the gun "could not have been made to fire without a pull of the trigger".
The findings of the investigation were later reviewed by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, and in a further post-mortem report Hutchins' death was declared an accident.
Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the movie 'Rust' in October 2021. During interviews with police, the actor said he believed that the weapon he had been handed was an unloaded "cold gun". He said that "someone else" was responsible for the fatal shooting. "I know it's not me," Baldwin said.
