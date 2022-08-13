International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/who-two-monkeypox-strains-receive-new-names--1099532552.html
WHO: Two Monkeypox Strains Receive New Names
WHO: Two Monkeypox Strains Receive New Names
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed two monkeypox strains with Roman numerals so as not to draw unfavorable attention to African... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T03:30+0000
2022-08-13T03:29+0000
world
world health organization (who)
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg
The decision was made after a group of global virologists and public health experts reached consensus on the new terminology this week, according to the WHO.The organization said on Friday that Roman numerals will now be used for two clades (or strains) of monkeypox: the former Congo Basin (Central African) clade will be referred to as Clade one (I) and the former West African clade as Clade two (II).In addition, experts agreed that Clade II consists of two subclades (or substrains). Lower-case alphanumeric characters will be used for subclades.In June, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the organization was going to work on new names for monkeypox in order to get rid of the "discriminatory and stigmatizing" nomenclature.Earlier in June, over 30 scientists wrote a public letter urging the medical community to rename the virus to prevent possible discrimination and stigmatization. Scientists said the WHO recommended avoiding geographic regions and animals in disease names. They also suggested that the monkeypox virus could not be called African.In July, WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus announced that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash. According to the WHO, the disease can be more severe in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.Over 31,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries, and so far, 12 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/us-declares-monkeypox-public-health-emergency---hhs-secretary-1098126324.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:26:2660:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_6b61ff9fbeee4d92b92b7029e86bc868.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), monkeypox

WHO: Two Monkeypox Strains Receive New Names

03:30 GMT 13.08.2022
CC0 / / Monkeypox
Monkeypox - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed two monkeypox strains with Roman numerals so as not to draw unfavorable attention to African countries.
The decision was made after a group of global virologists and public health experts reached consensus on the new terminology this week, according to the WHO.
The organization said on Friday that Roman numerals will now be used for two clades (or strains) of monkeypox: the former Congo Basin (Central African) clade will be referred to as Clade one (I) and the former West African clade as Clade two (II).
In addition, experts agreed that Clade II consists of two subclades (or substrains). Lower-case alphanumeric characters will be used for subclades.
In June, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the organization was going to work on new names for monkeypox in order to get rid of the "discriminatory and stigmatizing" nomenclature.
Earlier in June, over 30 scientists wrote a public letter urging the medical community to rename the virus to prevent possible discrimination and stigmatization. Scientists said the WHO recommended avoiding geographic regions and animals in disease names. They also suggested that the monkeypox virus could not be called African.
In July, WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus announced that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
US Declares Monkeypox Public Health Emergency - HHS Secretary
4 August, 20:29 GMT
Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash. According to the WHO, the disease can be more severe in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.
The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.
Over 31,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries, and so far, 12 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала