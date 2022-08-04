https://sputniknews.com/20220804/us-declares-monkeypox-public-health-emergency---hhs-secretary-1098126324.html
US Declares Monkeypox Public Health Emergency - HHS Secretary
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency amid a growing number of cases across the country, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a telephone briefing with reporters on Thursday.
"In light of all of these developments and the evolving circumstances on the ground, I want to make an announcement today that I will be declaring a public health emergency on monkeypox," Becerra said.
As of Thursday, the US has over 6,617 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Biden administration is prepared to take the response to the next level in addressing this virus and urges every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help tackle it, Becerra added.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, there are 1.6 to 1.7 million people who are at higher risk for monkeypox in the United States. This number includes those who are living with HIV, men who have sex with men, and those who are at higher risk for HIV.