FBI, Trump & Mar-a-Lago: What Exactly is Going On?

This week turned out to provide quite the commotion at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence after a team of FBI agents executed a search... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

Over a span of five days, former US President Donald Trump has stolen headlines as the media placed laser-focused attention on government documents that the one-term commander-in-chief maintained at his so-called "Winter White House."But with reports on the subject being churned out by the hour and speculation being on the constant rise, what exactly is going on between Trump and the FBI?FBI Sets the StageThe FBI claims to have taken 11 sets of classified files—including "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) documents—in their shocking raid of former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. Items allegedly retrieved include:Trump Responded By:The warrant gave the FBI the green light to search “storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”Feds Say They Were Looking For:As Federalist co-founder Sean Davis pointed out on Twitter, this means Attorney General Merrick Garland “demanded the seizure of literally any record Trump ever saw, read, or created over the entire 4-year term of his presidency.”The warrant reveals the FBI is investigating Trump for three potential violations of the Espionage Act:The ESPIONAGE ACT was created to silence anti-war voices in the run-up to WWI

