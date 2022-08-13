https://sputniknews.com/20220813/democrats-focus-on-trump-exposes-their-electoral-non-strategy-1099526221.html

Democrats' Focus on Trump Exposes Their Electoral Non-Strategy

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the fifth anniversary of the fascist Unite the Right rally and murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, the complicity of the police in allowing the right-wing violence to go on and escalate into the murder of Heather Heyer, the ongoing consequences of growing far-right violence, and why only a mass movement is able to effectively combat that violence.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss recent snap elections in St. Kitts and Nevis that brought the Labor Party and Dr. Terrence Drew to power, the political dynamics between the St. Kitts and Nevis Labor Party and the People’s Labor Party and how these differences highlight economic issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, how the pandemic has changed Caribbean politics more broadly, how issues like healthcare, housing, and education have come to dominate politics in the Caribbean and shifted the geopolitical outlook as the US looks to maintain its dominance of the region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the ongoing saga of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension and his start in the preseason games, the lionization of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell because of his appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension and the important line between ownership and labor, the Saudi-funded LIV golf tournament and the mainstream media’s focus on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, and what is going on with Kryie Irving and how it relates to the celebritization and commodification of athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the important questions that continue to surround it, the Democratic party’s focus on Trump and Russiagate as an electoral strategy rather than presenting any sort of political platform, why the Russiagate thought-killing campaign and the focus on Trump by the Democratic party highlights the necessity of a popular movement outside of the two-party system, and the white supremacist hubris that motivated Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and other US imperialist ventures.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

