https://sputniknews.com/20220813/costly-blunder-homebuyer-gets-86-extra-properties-due-to-copy-paste-mistake-1099560104.html

Costly Blunder: Homebuyer Gets 86 Extra Properties Due To 'Copy-Paste' Mistake

Costly Blunder: Homebuyer Gets 86 Extra Properties Due To 'Copy-Paste' Mistake

As the chief deputy assessor for Washoe County in the US state of Nevada reportedly explained, such situations occur “fairly often”, and the only reason the... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T18:41+0000

2022-08-13T18:41+0000

2022-08-13T18:48+0000

us

nevada

property

ownership

error

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104189/08/1041890899_0:288:1920:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_af95b36d26473ed02f43e88395a7d513.jpg

American developer Toll Brothers recently ended up selling several dozens of house lots in Nevada for a price of one because of an apparent mistake during the transaction, Reno Gazette Journal reports.According to the media outlet, the buyer was purchasing a single family home in Sparks valued at $594,481, but gained some “84 extra house lots in Toll Brothers’ Stonebrook development in Spanish Springs” in Washoe County.The 86 properties in question reportedly include the “84 lots and two common spaces that were erroneously transferred in addition to the homebuyer’s own lot”, Reno Gazette Journal explains.Burke also remarked that such incidents occur “fairly often”, usually because of copy-and-paste mistakes.“This particular case is just a little more interesting because of the number of lots involved," the chief deputy assessor added.

nevada

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, nevada, property, ownership, error