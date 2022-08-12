https://sputniknews.com/20220812/us-puts-visa-restrictions-on-paraguayan-vice-president-family-over-corruption-blinken-says-1099518944.html
US Puts Visa Restrictions on Paraguayan Vice President, Family Over 'Corruption', Blinken Says
US Puts Visa Restrictions on Paraguayan Vice President, Family Over 'Corruption', Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is imposing visa restrictions on Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez, his associate and immediate family members
"The United States is designating Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez and Yacyretá Bi-National Entity Legal Counsel Juan Carlos 'Charly' Duarte for involvement in significant corruption, including bribery of a public official and interference in public processes," the statement said.Duarte is a close personal and professional associate of Velazquez. He allegedly offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and his financial interests, Blinken explained.The State Department is also designating Velazquez’s immediate family members.
US Puts Visa Restrictions on Paraguayan Vice President, Family Over 'Corruption', Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is imposing visa restrictions on Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez, his associate and immediate family members for their alleged involvement in significant corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"The United States is designating Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez and Yacyretá Bi-National Entity Legal Counsel Juan Carlos 'Charly' Duarte for involvement in significant corruption, including bribery of a public official and interference in public processes," the statement said.
Duarte is a close personal and professional associate of Velazquez. He allegedly offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and his financial interests, Blinken explained.
The State Department
is also designating Velazquez’s immediate family members.