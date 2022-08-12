https://sputniknews.com/20220812/trump-dismisses-reports-of-fbi-raid-for-nuclear-documents-as-hoax-1099517613.html

Trump Dismisses Reports of FBI Raid for Nuclear Documents as 'Hoax'

Trump Dismisses Reports of FBI Raid for Nuclear Documents as 'Hoax'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump dismissed on Friday a report that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in order to search for...

"Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Muller investigation was a Hoax and much more. Same sleazy people," Trump wrote. He also questioned why the FBI would not allow his lawyers to be present during the agency’s inspection, suggesting that they "planted" evidence.The Washington Post had reported Thursday that the intention of the raid at Trump’s Florida resort was to recover nuclear weapons documents that the former president illegally removed from the White House.The Justice Department also requested the same day for a judge to unseal the FBI search warrant in order to refute Republican claims of a political attack. Attorney General Merrick Garland also revealed that he had personally approved the search.On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a probe focused on classified materials the former president allegedly took with him after leaving office.Trump condemned the raid and characterized it is as a continuation of the political witch hunt by Democrats and the establishment to prevent him to run in the 2024 US presidential election and reverse their policies.Trump also said the raid shows that the US justice system has been weaponized to act against the Democrats' political opponents and added that investigators have not found any wrong doing despite probing him for years.

