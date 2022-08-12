LIVE UPDATES: Razoni Cargo Ship Moving Towards Egypt With Ukrainian Grain - Marine Traffic Service

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.

On August 8, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.

