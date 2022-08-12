International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/live-updates-razoni-cargo-ship-moving-towards-egypt-with-ukrainian-grain---marine-traffic-service-1099498862.html
LIVE UPDATES: Razoni Cargo Ship Moving Towards Egypt With Ukrainian Grain - Marine Traffic Service
LIVE UPDATES: Razoni Cargo Ship Moving Towards Egypt With Ukrainian Grain - Marine Traffic Service
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T04:46+0000
2022-08-12T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097778911_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee740e6f9885a97a2f3491d05818f25.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097778911_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90fbf29dc5730d8df2ad8a5095d3531d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
This photograph taken on June 14, 2022, shows wheat grain ears on a field near Izmail, in the Odessa region - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Razoni Cargo Ship Moving Towards Egypt With Ukrainian Grain - Marine Traffic Service

04:46 GMT 12.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
On August 8, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:14 GMT 12.08.2022
Two Vessels With Agricultural Products Left Ukrainian Ports, One is Going to Iran, Turkish Defense Ministry Says
04:46 GMT 12.08.2022
Razoni Cargo Ship Moving Towards Egypt With Ukrainian Grain - Marine Traffic Service
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала