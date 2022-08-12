https://sputniknews.com/20220812/justice-man-finally-wins-lawsuit-against-indian-railways-for-25-cent-fare-overcharge--22-years-ago-1099516396.html
Justice: Man Finally Wins Lawsuit Against Indian Railways For 25 Cent Fare Overcharge … 22 Years Ago
Justice: Man Finally Wins Lawsuit Against Indian Railways For 25 Cent Fare Overcharge … 22 Years Ago
A lawyer by occupation, Tungnath Chaturvedi went to court to demand a refund when he was 44 years old. His battle for justice has lasted more than 20 years... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
Long-awaited justice has been delivered after an Indian man won a legal case he filed against Indian Railways in 1999 for overcharging him INR 20 ($0.25), the BBC has reported.Tungnath Chaturved told reporters that the incident occurred at the Mathura Cantonment railway station in Uttar Pradesh state when the ticket seller charged him INR 90 ($1.13) instead of INR 70 ($0.88).The lawyer filed a complaint against the North East Railways Service Division of Indian Railways at the Mathura Consumer Court after other authorities failed to consider his case.Chaturvedi said that he had attended more than 100 hearings over the past 22 years. He told the press that his fight for justice took so long "because of the slow pace at which judiciary works in India."
A lawyer by occupation, Tungnath Chaturvedi went to court to demand a refund when he was 44 years old. His battle for justice has lasted more than 20 years, with the court finally ruling in his favor and awarding him the refund, plus 12% interest, plus Rs 15,000 ($188) in compensation.
Long-awaited justice has been delivered after an Indian man won a legal case he filed against Indian Railways in 1999 for overcharging him INR 20 ($0.25), the BBC has reported.
Tungnath Chaturved told reporters that the incident occurred at the Mathura Cantonment railway station in Uttar Pradesh state when the ticket seller charged him INR 90 ($1.13) instead of INR 70 ($0.88).
The lawyer filed a complaint against the North East Railways Service Division of Indian Railways at the Mathura Consumer Court after other authorities failed to consider his case.
Chaturvedi said that he had attended more than 100 hearings
over the past 22 years. He told the press that his fight for justice took so long “because of the slow pace at which judiciary works in India.”