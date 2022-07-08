https://sputniknews.com/20220708/indias-first-cable-stayed-rail-bridge-to-be-installed-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1097101378.html

India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge to be Installed in Jammu and Kashmir

India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge to be Installed in Jammu and Kashmir

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway (USBRL) project is Indian Railways’ most challenging project yet; it will connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T12:09+0000

2022-07-08T12:09+0000

2022-07-08T12:09+0000

india

bridge

construction site

construction

rail

national rail system (nrs)

rail terminals

railway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097100485_0:20:1025:596_1920x0_80_0_0_2def75dd8d0ead1d1a238d98f89d2c34.jpg

India is set to get its first cable-stayed rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir union territory, as it heads to the final phase of its completion which is expected by December this year. The under-construction 473.25-metre-long Anji Khad Bridge is being constructed 331 metres above the Anji river bed and is designed to handle heavy storms with the support of 96 cables. The bridge, that will be connecting the Katra and Reasi districts of the state, is a part of the challenging Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, where the terrain passes through the Himalayas at high altitudes. The extremely complex geology of the region made it impossible for the engineers to construct an arch bridge similar to the one being built across the Chenab River which is touted to be the world's highest rail bridge, that is likely to be commissioned by December 2022.Hence, with the use of unique and advanced techniques and equipment, the engineers have constructed a single pylon on a vertical slope at the Anji Khad Bridge.A pump concreting system arrangement, along with other advanced machinery, has been used in the construction of the Anji Khad Bridge.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, bridge, construction site, construction, rail, national rail system (nrs), rail terminals, railway