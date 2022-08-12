International
Four Journalists Killed in Mexico, Reports Say
Four Journalists Killed in Mexico, Reports Say
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Gunmen have killed four employees of a local radio station in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez bordering the United States, media...
According to the report of Mexican newspaper Milenio, the gunmen started shooting at the four journalists near a pizza place without any warning, killing them as a result, including Alan Gonzalez, the head of the Megaradio broadcaster.This was the latest episode of a wave of violence in Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua in recent days. Two women were earlier killed in a store in a Molotov cocktail attack by unknown assailants.According to local authorities, unknown gunmen also fired at the prosecutor's office building and set a truck on fire.
Four Journalists Killed in Mexico, Reports Say

06:50 GMT 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, a policeman drives past town hall in Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato state, Mexico. The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico's “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of their own: the cartel kidnapped in mid-May 2021, several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers, and are now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
International
India
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Gunmen have killed four employees of a local radio station in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez bordering the United States, media reported on Friday.
According to the report of Mexican newspaper Milenio, the gunmen started shooting at the four journalists near a pizza place without any warning, killing them as a result, including Alan Gonzalez, the head of the Megaradio broadcaster.
This was the latest episode of a wave of violence in Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua in recent days. Two women were earlier killed in a store in a Molotov cocktail attack by unknown assailants.
According to local authorities, unknown gunmen also fired at the prosecutor's office building and set a truck on fire.
