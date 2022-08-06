International
Shootout Between Police and Gunmen in Central Mexico Leaves 13 People Killed - Police
Shootout Between Police and Gunmen in Central Mexico Leaves 13 People Killed - Police
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Mexican police officers have been attacked by gunmen in the central state of San Luis Potosi, with the shootout leaving 13 people...
"As a result of the clash, 13 suspected criminals have been killed, two more attackers have been detained," police said in a statement.The special operation in the municipality began after the detention of two women who said that they had participated in the secret burial of bodies and showed the location of the remains to law enforcement officers.During the search activities, the task force was attacked by unknown gunmen who tried to hide in one of the houses. During the storming of the building, 10 men and three women in body armor were killed.Police officers have seized weapons and six cars during the operation.
© AP Photo / Armando SolisA police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs.
A police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
© AP Photo / Armando Solis
