China Cannot Ignore Deployment of US THAAD Missile Systems in South Korea: Beijing
China Cannot Ignore Deployment of US THAAD Missile Systems in South Korea: Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing cannot ignore the deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in South Korea as it undermines China’s... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
"China has always respected South Korea's sovereignty and understood its security concerns, but the US deployment of THAAD missile systems in South Korea undermines China's strategic security, and Beijing cannot ignore this," Wang told a briefing.Heads of foreign ministries of South Korea and China during a meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao earlier this week, exchanged views and expressed their positions on the THAAD matter. The parties agreed that this issue should not be a stumbling block between Beijing and Seoul.THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system capable of shooting down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The deployment of additional THAAD missiles in South Korea was an initiative put forward by President Yoon Suk-yeol in January, when he was still a candidate for the top post.
taiwan, terminal high altitude area defense (thaad), china

China Cannot Ignore Deployment of US THAAD Missile Systems in South Korea: Beijing

11:28 GMT 12.08.2022
THAAD system
THAAD system - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Photo : Dr. Mark T. Esper/twitter
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing cannot ignore the deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in South Korea as it undermines China’s strategic security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
"China has always respected South Korea's sovereignty and understood its security concerns, but the US deployment of THAAD missile systems in South Korea undermines China's strategic security, and Beijing cannot ignore this," Wang told a briefing.
Heads of foreign ministries of South Korea and China during a meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao earlier this week, exchanged views and expressed their positions on the THAAD matter. The parties agreed that this issue should not be a stumbling block between Beijing and Seoul.
"We hope that the South Korean side will continue to properly resolve this issue in accordance with the mutual understanding and consensus reached at the meeting of foreign ministers of the two countries," Wang added.
THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system capable of shooting down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The deployment of additional THAAD missiles in South Korea was an initiative put forward by President Yoon Suk-yeol in January, when he was still a candidate for the top post.
