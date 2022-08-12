https://sputniknews.com/20220812/china-cannot-ignore-deployment-of-us-thaad-missile-systems-in-south-korea-beijing-1099514548.html
"China has always respected South Korea's sovereignty and understood its security concerns, but the US deployment of THAAD missile systems in South Korea undermines China's strategic security, and Beijing cannot ignore this," Wang told a briefing.Heads of foreign ministries of South Korea and China during a meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao earlier this week, exchanged views and expressed their positions on the THAAD matter. The parties agreed that this issue should not be a stumbling block between Beijing and Seoul.THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system capable of shooting down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The deployment of additional THAAD missiles in South Korea was an initiative put forward by President Yoon Suk-yeol in January, when he was still a candidate for the top post.
