https://sputniknews.com/20220421/pentagon-gives-lockheed-74-million-contract-to-build-8th-thaad-air-defense-battery-1094949079.html

Pentagon Gives Lockheed $74 Million Contract to Build 8th THAAD Air Defense Battery

Pentagon Gives Lockheed $74 Million Contract to Build 8th THAAD Air Defense Battery

The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) was intended to avert nuclear war by making it impossible to shoot down an enemy’s entire nuclear missile barrage, but... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T17:09+0000

2022-04-21T17:09+0000

2022-04-21T17:09+0000

terminal high altitude area defense (thaad)

lockheed martin

us missile defense agency (mda)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105545/27/1055452727_0:508:4929:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_92faf7da8eba3981d78783b793b0bef4.jpg

On Thursday, US defence contractor giant Lockheed Martin announced it had received a $74 million contract from the Pentagon to produce another battery of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapons systems. It will be the eighth such battery for the US Army and is expected to be delivered by 2025.THAAD shoots down ballistic missiles in their terminal phase using a kinetic impactor instead of an explosive, so as to avoid detonating a nuclear-tipped missile’s warhead. It was first fielded in 2008, but only had its first combat experience earlier this year, when a THAAD stationed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shot down an inbound ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in Yemen.That radar, which is an X-Band active electronically scanned array, allows it to track an object "the size of a baseball from about 2,900 miles (4,600 kilometres) away,” according to US officials. A THAAD battery stationed in South Korea has aroused the fury of China, which alleges is intended to spy on China, rather than deter a potential North Korean attack.In the wake of the deployment, Beijing encouraged Chinese citizens to boycott South Korea’s tourism industry and some products, costing Seoul some $7 billion in economic losses. THAAD was unpopular among Koreans as well, with villagers in Seongju county mounting an effective protest campaign against the missile batteries being deployed nearby.The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has worked in recent years to integrate THAAD into a larger network of air defence systems, including the Patriot PAC-3 systems and short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems, including potentially the Iron Dome. The Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS) has even plugged into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s vast sensor net, using information from an aircraft radar to shoot down a cruise missile target in a test last July.Most recently, the MDA tested another type of integration, though: firing a PAC-3 missile from a THAAD launcher, according to Defense Post.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

terminal high altitude area defense (thaad), lockheed martin, us missile defense agency (mda), us