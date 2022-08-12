https://sputniknews.com/20220812/actress-anne-heche-not-expected-to-survive-after-severe-brain-injury-from-car-crash-1099519772.html
Actress Anne Heche 'Not Expected to Survive' After Severe Brain Injury From Car Crash
Actress Anne Heche 'Not Expected to Survive' After Severe Brain Injury From Car Crash
The actress’ horrific crash last week in Los Angeles has left her in a coma with severe burns. Heche ran her Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment and... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
After her tragic August 5 car crash in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood, actress Anne Heche's family has said that she is "not expected to survive" after she suffered a severe brain injury.While Heche remains on life support, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating whether she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Narcotics were found in her bloodstream but they may have been from drugs administered to her in hospital.Doctors are also looking into Heche's wish to donate her organs and determining if any are viable."Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement reads.Heche starred in several movies including 'Six Days, Seven Nights' with actor Harrison Ford, as well as TV shows like 'Chicago P.D.'. She also lent her voice to 'The Legend of Korra' among other animated projects.
After her tragic August 5 car crash in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood, actress Anne Heche's family has said that she is "not expected to survive" after she suffered a severe brain injury.
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," a representative said in a statement, reports 'Variety'.
While Heche remains on life support, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating whether she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Narcotics were found in her bloodstream but they may have been from drugs administered to her in hospital.
Doctors are also looking into Heche's wish to donate her organs and determining if any are viable.
"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement reads.
Heche starred in several movies including 'Six Days, Seven Nights' with actor Harrison Ford, as well as TV shows like 'Chicago P.D.'. She also lent her voice to 'The Legend of Korra' among other animated projects.