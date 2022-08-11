https://sputniknews.com/20220811/opec-upgrades-forecast-for-2022-oil-output-outside-organization-to-658mln-bpd-report-says-1099482735.html

OPEC Upgrades Forecast for 2022 Oil Output Outside Organization to 65.8Mln Bpd, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OPEC has slightly upgraded its forecast for oil production for 2022 outside the organization by 65,000 barrels per day and expects it to be... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The non-OPEC liquids supply forecast for 2022 was revised up by 65 tb/d, to average 65.8 mb/d. Y-o-y growth remains at 2.1 mb/d, which is unchanged from the previous month," the report said.The forecast for 2023 remained unchanged compared to the previous month’s report.OPEC has downgraded its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 by 300,000 barrels per day to 3.1 million barrels per day, according to its report.The organization has also kept its forecast for 2023 unchanged at 2.7 million barrels per day.The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rose by 20.9 million barrels in June month-on-month, and were below the 5-year average by 261 million barrels, according to report.The oil production in OPEC countries has increased by 162,000 barrels per day to 28.84 million barrels per day in July, according to the organization's report."OPEC-13 crude oil production in July increased by 162 tb/d m-o-m to average 28.84 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.According to the report, the OPEC countries have fulled the oil output cut deal by 412% in July, by reducing production by 1.271 million barrels per day in excess of obligations.

