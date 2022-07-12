https://sputniknews.com/20220712/opec-keeps-forecast-on-2022-world-oil-demand-growth-unchanged-1097226945.html

OPEC Keeps Forecast on 2022 World Oil Demand Growth Unchanged

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OPEC has kept its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 unchanged and still expects it to reach 3.4 million barrels per day... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

"World oil demand growth in 2022 remains unchanged from the previous month’s assessment at 3.4 mb/d," the report read.OPEC still expects the oil and condensate production in Russia to decrease by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2022, according to the report.OPEC has maintained its forecast on oil production in the United States in 2022 unchanged and expects it to increase by 850,000 barrels per day to 12.04 million barrels per day.According to OPEC, the US oil production in 2021 was 11.19 million barrels per day. At the same time, OPEC said that the production in 2023 will reach 12.74 million barrels per day.The oil production in OPEC countries has increased by 234,000 barrels per day to 28.7 million barrels per day in June, the OPEC said.According to the report, the OPEC countries have fulled the oil deal by 229% in June by cutting output by 1.058 million barrels per day in excess of obligations.

