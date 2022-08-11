https://sputniknews.com/20220811/moscow-latvia-designating-russia-as-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-goes-against-international-law-1099490244.html

Moscow: Latvia Designating Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Goes Against International Law

The Latvian parliament adopted a motion earlier in the day to label Russia as a "state that supports terrorism."

world

russia

latvia

europe

Latvia's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine goes against international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.Moscow has pointed out that the decision was made by a country, whose authorities "explicitly glorify Nazism, pander to Nazi accomplices, and encourage sending their own citizens as mercenaries to Ukraine," where they fight for Azov* terrorists.The ministry also called on Latvian MPs to stop provocations and focus on the country's domestic problems.In addition, Moscow lambasted Riga's calls to stop issuance of Schengen visas to Russians as yet another example of Russophobia.Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, blasted the Latvian Sejm's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," emphasizing that it was driven by "feral xenophobia." She described the MPs behind the idea of holding the vote in the Latvian parliament as "neo-Nazis."Aside from labelling Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," Latvia decided to amend the country's legislation, paving the way for local citizens to be stripped of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.On August 5, Latvia became the second Baltic country to suspend visas for Russian citizens. In late July, Estonia banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from obtaining visas and residence permits for studying purposes and applying for short-term employment without a valid Estonian visa.*Azov regiment is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

russia

latvia

