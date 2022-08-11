International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/moscow-latvia-designating-russia-as-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-goes-against-international-law-1099490244.html
Moscow: Latvia Designating Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Goes Against International Law
Moscow: Latvia Designating Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Goes Against International Law
The Latvian parliament adopted a motion earlier in the day to label Russia as a "state that supports terrorism." What's more, the Latvian foreign minister... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-11T18:08+0000
2022-08-11T18:28+0000
world
russia
latvia
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
Latvia's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine goes against international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.Moscow has pointed out that the decision was made by a country, whose authorities "explicitly glorify Nazism, pander to Nazi accomplices, and encourage sending their own citizens as mercenaries to Ukraine," where they fight for Azov* terrorists.The ministry also called on Latvian MPs to stop provocations and focus on the country's domestic problems.In addition, Moscow lambasted Riga's calls to stop issuance of Schengen visas to Russians as yet another example of Russophobia.Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, blasted the Latvian Sejm's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," emphasizing that it was driven by "feral xenophobia." She described the MPs behind the idea of holding the vote in the Latvian parliament as "neo-Nazis."Aside from labelling Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," Latvia decided to amend the country's legislation, paving the way for local citizens to be stripped of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.On August 5, Latvia became the second Baltic country to suspend visas for Russian citizens. In late July, Estonia banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from obtaining visas and residence permits for studying purposes and applying for short-term employment without a valid Estonian visa.*Azov regiment is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/moscow-latvia-was-driven-by-xenophobia-when-it-declared-russia-sponsor-of-terrorism-1099479487.html
russia
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, latvia, europe

Moscow: Latvia Designating Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Goes Against International Law

18:08 GMT 11.08.2022 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 11.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
Subscribe
International
India
The Latvian parliament adopted a motion earlier in the day to label Russia as a "state that supports terrorism." What's more, the Latvian foreign minister announced that the country's legislation will be amended so that local citizens be deprived of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.
Latvia's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine goes against international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.
"We consider the statement of the Latvian Sejm on the ‘recognition’ of Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ with a call to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians as another example of Russophobia … This step on part of Latvia's supreme legislative body is in gross contradiction with the international law and violates the principle of the sovereign equality of states, enshrined in paragraph 1 of Article 2 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow has pointed out that the decision was made by a country, whose authorities "explicitly glorify Nazism, pander to Nazi accomplices, and encourage sending their own citizens as mercenaries to Ukraine," where they fight for Azov* terrorists.
The ministry also called on Latvian MPs to stop provocations and focus on the country's domestic problems.
In addition, Moscow lambasted Riga's calls to stop issuance of Schengen visas to Russians as yet another example of Russophobia.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
Russia
Moscow: Latvia Was Driven by Xenophobia When It Declared Russia 'Sponsor of Terrorism'
10:24 GMT
Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, blasted the Latvian Sejm's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," emphasizing that it was driven by "feral xenophobia." She described the MPs behind the idea of holding the vote in the Latvian parliament as "neo-Nazis."
Aside from labelling Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," Latvia decided to amend the country's legislation, paving the way for local citizens to be stripped of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.
On August 5, Latvia became the second Baltic country to suspend visas for Russian citizens. In late July, Estonia banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from obtaining visas and residence permits for studying purposes and applying for short-term employment without a valid Estonian visa.
*Azov regiment is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала