Moscow: Latvia Designating Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism' Goes Against International Law
The Latvian parliament adopted a motion earlier in the day to label Russia as a "state that supports terrorism." What's more, the Latvian foreign minister... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International
18:08 GMT 11.08.2022 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 11.08.2022)
The Latvian parliament adopted a motion earlier in the day to label Russia as a "state that supports terrorism." What's more, the Latvian foreign minister announced that the country's legislation will be amended so that local citizens be deprived of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.
Latvia's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine goes against international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.
"We consider the statement of the Latvian Sejm on the ‘recognition’ of Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ with a call to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians as another example of Russophobia … This step on part of Latvia's supreme legislative body is in gross contradiction with the international law and violates the principle of the sovereign equality of states, enshrined in paragraph 1 of Article 2 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow has pointed out that the decision was made by a country, whose authorities "explicitly glorify Nazism, pander to Nazi accomplices, and encourage sending their own citizens as mercenaries to Ukraine," where they fight for Azov* terrorists.
The ministry also called on Latvian MPs to stop provocations and focus on the country's domestic problems.
In addition, Moscow lambasted Riga's calls to stop issuance of Schengen visas to Russians as yet another example of Russophobia.
Earlier in the day, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, blasted the Latvian Sejm's decision to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," emphasizing that it was driven by "feral xenophobia." She described the MPs behind the idea of holding the vote in the Latvian parliament as "neo-Nazis."
Aside from labelling Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," Latvia decided to amend the country's legislation, paving the way for local citizens to be stripped of a residence permit and be forced to leave Latvia in the event of obtaining Russian citizenship.
On August 5, Latvia became the second Baltic country to suspend visas for Russian citizens. In late July, Estonia banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from obtaining visas and residence permits for studying purposes and applying for short-term employment without a valid Estonian visa.
*Azov regiment is a terrorist group banned in Russia.