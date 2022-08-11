https://sputniknews.com/20220811/global-oil-output-to-rise-by-48mln-bpd-to-100mln-bpd-in-2022-iea-report-1099480886.html

Global Oil Output to Rise by 4.8Mln Bpd to 100Mln Bpd in 2022: IEA Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global oil production will increase by 4.8 million barrels per day to 100 million barrels per day in 2022, and by 1.7 million barrels...

"For 2022 as a whole, global production is forecast to rise by 4.8 mb/d, to 100 mb/d. OPEC+ is on track to contribute 3.1 mb/d while non-OPEC+ is set to increase supplies by 1.7 mb/d. In 2023, world oil production is projected to rise by 1.7 mb/d to reach an annual record of 101.7 mb/d, led by non-OPEC+ supply rising by around 1.9 mb/d. The US accounts for 60% of the gains," the report read.In July, global oil output reached the post-pandemic high of 100.5 million barrels per day, thanks to the resumed production in several oil-rich areas and Saudi Arabia boosting its oil supply.Russian oil output showed marginal growth last month, the IEA said.Production is expected to climb by 1 million barrels per day, reaching 101.6 barrels per day in the second half of 2022. OPEC+ is projected to speed up their production by 400,000 barrels per day, while potentially higher flows from Libya, Kazakhstan and the Gulf will offset sagging oil output in Russia. Non-OPEC+ nations are anticipated to ramp up their cumulative output by 640,000 barrels per day, with the United States as the biggest gainer.OPEC+ groups the original 13 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, with ten non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia.

