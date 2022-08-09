https://sputniknews.com/20220809/hungarys-mol-confirms-deliveries-of-russian-oil-via-druzhba-pipeline-suspended-1099427314.html

Hungary’s MOL Confirms Deliveries of Russian Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Suspended

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian oil and gas company MOL confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that deliveries of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended...

Earlier in the day, Russia's Transneft said that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as the Russian side is unable to pay due to the EU sanctions."Transportation of crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline has been suspended for several days, according to our information, due to the fact that there were technical issues on the part of banks in connection with the payment for transit by the Russian side," the company said.MOL added that it has enough oil reserves for several weeks and it has "initiated negotiations on taking obligations to pay" for the transit itself.

