International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/hungarys-mol-confirms-deliveries-of-russian-oil-via-druzhba-pipeline-suspended-1099427314.html
Hungary’s MOL Confirms Deliveries of Russian Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Suspended
Hungary’s MOL Confirms Deliveries of Russian Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Suspended
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian oil and gas company MOL confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that deliveries of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T15:07+0000
2022-08-09T15:07+0000
world
russia
ukraine
gas
hungary
druzhba pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097588040_0:12:3073:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_923ccfd752ae6df8708a285e5f5545a0.jpg
Earlier in the day, Russia's Transneft said that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as the Russian side is unable to pay due to the EU sanctions."Transportation of crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline has been suspended for several days, according to our information, due to the fact that there were technical issues on the part of banks in connection with the payment for transit by the Russian side," the company said.MOL added that it has enough oil reserves for several weeks and it has "initiated negotiations on taking obligations to pay" for the transit itself.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ukraine-stops-transit-of-russian-oil-to-hungary-czech-rep-via-southern-spray-of-druzhba-pipeline-1099417403.html
russia
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097588040_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152710fe6bb76c091cf2f92f520505db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, gas, hungary, druzhba pipeline

Hungary’s MOL Confirms Deliveries of Russian Oil Via Druzhba Pipeline Suspended

15:07 GMT 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ATTILA KISBENEDEKA photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows steam rising at the Duna (Danube) Refinery of Hungarian MOL Company near the town of Szazhalombatta, about 30 km south of Budapest. - Europe faces the prospect of a diesel supply shortage following sanctions on Russia.
A photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows steam rising at the Duna (Danube) Refinery of Hungarian MOL Company near the town of Szazhalombatta, about 30 km south of Budapest. - Europe faces the prospect of a diesel supply shortage following sanctions on Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
Subscribe
International
India
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian oil and gas company MOL confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that deliveries of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended few days ago, adding that it is ready to pay for transit itself.
Earlier in the day, Russia's Transneft said that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as the Russian side is unable to pay due to the EU sanctions.
"Transportation of crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline has been suspended for several days, according to our information, due to the fact that there were technical issues on the part of banks in connection with the payment for transit by the Russian side," the company said.
Druzhba oil pipeline's initial junction - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
World
Ukraine Stops Transit of Russian Oil via Southern Branch of Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary and Czechia
10:22 GMT
MOL added that it has enough oil reserves for several weeks and it has "initiated negotiations on taking obligations to pay" for the transit itself.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала