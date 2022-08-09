https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ukraine-stops-transit-of-russian-oil-to-hungary-czech-rep-via-southern-spray-of-druzhba-pipeline-1099417403.html

Ukraine Stops Transit of Russian Oil via Southern Branch of Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary and Czechia

The Russian oil pipeline giant Transneft confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian oil pipeline giant Transneft confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.Igor Demin, an aide to the president of Transneft, told Sputnik that “Indeed, Ukrtransnafta completely stopped” oil deliveries to the three above-mentioned countries on August 4 at 6.10 am.At the same time, he added that transit through Belarus towards Poland and Germany continues.

