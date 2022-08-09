https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ukraine-stops-transit-of-russian-oil-to-hungary-czech-rep-via-southern-spray-of-druzhba-pipeline-1099417403.html
Ukraine Stops Transit of Russian Oil via Southern Branch of Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary and Czechia
Ukraine Stops Transit of Russian Oil via Southern Branch of Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary and Czechia
The Russian oil pipeline giant Transneft confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.Igor Demin, an aide to the president of Transneft, told Sputnik that “Indeed, Ukrtransnafta completely stopped” oil deliveries to the three above-mentioned countries on August 4 at 6.10 am.At the same time, he added that transit through Belarus towards Poland and Germany continues.
10:22 GMT 09.08.2022 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 09.08.2022)
The Russian oil pipeline giant Transneft confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Ukrtransnafta, a company providing oil transportation services via Ukraine, has suspended delivery of oil via the southern stream of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Igor Demin, an aide to the president of Transneft, told Sputnik that “Indeed, Ukrtransnafta completely stopped” oil deliveries to the three above-mentioned countries on August 4 at 6.10 am.
At the same time, he added that transit through Belarus towards Poland and Germany continues.