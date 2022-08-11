Delhi Makes Face Mask Mandatory Following Exponential Jump in COVID Cases, Deaths

International
Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism'
India has recorded 16,299 new COVID infections and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi has seen a record jump in COVID cases and deaths.
Wearing a face mask is once again mandatory in Delhi, with the local authorities imposing a fine of INR 500 ($6) for any violation starting Thursday. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons traveling in a private vehicle with four wheels.The decision was announced following a record 17.87 percent COVID-positive rate registered in the national capital on Wednesday. This rate indicates the number of cases per hundred COVID tests.The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection had increased in the Union Territory over the past fortnight.In April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate.The federal health ministry, presenting daily figures across the country, said that the daily positivity rate jumped to 4.94 percent on Wednesday compared to the weekly positivity rate of 4.90 percent.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now increased to 44.2 million.
delhi, covid-19, vaccine, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, world health organization (who)

07:22 GMT 11.08.2022
An artist paints a mural based on Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols on the walls of an underpass during an ongoing weekend curfew imposed in New Delhi on January 16, 2022 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
An artist paints a mural based on Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols on the walls of an underpass during an ongoing weekend curfew imposed in New Delhi on January 16, 2022 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
India has recorded 16,299 new COVID infections and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi has seen a record jump in COVID cases and deaths.
Wearing a face mask is once again mandatory in Delhi, with the local authorities imposing a fine of INR 500 ($6) for any violation starting Thursday.
The rule, however, is not applicable for persons traveling in a private vehicle with four wheels.
The decision was announced following a record 17.87 percent COVID-positive rate registered in the national capital on Wednesday. This rate indicates the number of cases per hundred COVID tests.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection had increased in the Union Territory over the past fortnight.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported eight deaths, the highest single day fatalities in the last six months.
In April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate.
The federal health ministry, presenting daily figures across the country, said that the daily positivity rate jumped to 4.94 percent on Wednesday compared to the weekly positivity rate of 4.90 percent.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now increased to 44.2 million.
