Video of Indian Man Saying He Used 'One Syringe to Vaccinate 30 Students' Triggers Police Probe
In December 2020, India's Health Ministry launched a strict "One needle, one syringe, only one-time" protocol in line with internationally observed standards
Up to 30 students in India's Madhya Pradesh state were vaccinated with a single syringe on Wednesday, English language news channel, Times Now, reported. According to the media outlet, a COVID-19 vaccination camp was set up at a school located in the state's Sagar District. A video shared by a social media user on Wednesday night shows a man, known only by the name Jitendra, saying he vaxxed "about 30 students with a single syringe".Jitendra also explained that the person who brought the medical supplies only provided one syringe.Asked whether he was aware that guidelines stated that a new syringe should be used on each patient, Jitendra said in Hindi: "I'm aware of it, which is why I asked the person who delivered the kit if I have to use one syringe. The person said 'Yes'.""How is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do," he added. On Thursday morning, the district administration lodged a police complaint against Jitendra for negligence and violation of rules.An inquiry has also been opened against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer and the person in charge of sending vaccines and other required materials.
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
