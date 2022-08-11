https://sputniknews.com/20220811/cuba-dealt-a-devastating-blow-as-it-resists-the-us-blockade-1099462707.html

Cuba Dealt a Devastating Blow as It Resists The US Blockade

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Kidwiler, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in West Virginia to discuss the presence of the PFAS forever chemicals in the blood of community members in Martinsburg, West Virginia and how its related to the presence of a nearby National Guard base, how the blame has been shifted onto the community of Martinsburg and the use of products which contain PFAS rather than the much bigger issue of the pollution generated by the national guard base, and the broader role of the US military and the military industrial complex on pollution and climate change.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss a new text proposed by the European Union to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, how the issue of false accusations by the US against Iran have complicated this deal, the myths pushed by the western media to pin the blame in Iran for the failure to restore the deal, the potential reforms to stop the expansion of the US sanctions regime on Iran, and the role that Israel plays in the potential adoption of this deal.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a global discussion on reparations that took place as part of the events of the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Marquez, the focus of the Pacto Historico on the importance of historical reparations to Afro-Colombians and indigineous people, and the importance of a global focus on the struggle for reparations.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss a fire at an oil storage facility in Cuba that has eliminated a significant amount of Cuba’s fuel as it deals with power outages caused by an existing shortage of fuel, how the blockade imposed on Cuba by the US is exacerbating an already dire situation, the state department’s clear political purpose behind labeling Cuba as a state sponsor of terror despite the US record of supporting terror against Cuba and other nations, and the need for solidarity with Cuba as the country deals with shortages of medicine and medical equipment caused by the blockade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

