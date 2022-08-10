https://sputniknews.com/20220810/videos-heavy-thunderstorms-drop-buckets-of-rain-on-washington-dc-flooding-city-streets-1099464356.html

Videos: Heavy Thunderstorms Drop Buckets of Rain on Washington, DC, Flooding City Streets

Videos: Heavy Thunderstorms Drop Buckets of Rain on Washington, DC, Flooding City Streets

Meteorologists had warned beginning at 2 p.m. local time that the steamy summer weather was capable of cooking up destructive thunderstorms quickly, and issued a flood watch for the evening. When the storm front swept through at roughly 4:45 p.m., it dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain in an hour’s time, depending on the location, most of which the rain-soaked ground could not soak up.According to the Washington Post, that’s roughly the average rainfall the area gets during the entire month of August.Within minutes, water rushed into low-lying areas, in some cases filling streets with nearly 1 meter of water.Tunnels and underpasses became impassable, and area fire departments were forced to make several water rescues.The city’s storm drains struggled to cope with the vast amount of water.The storms also halted highway and rail traffic through the area. According to local news reports, about 8,000 people were left without power in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.The flash floods also come just days after similar storms caused catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia and Virginia, killing at least 15 people.

