Kentucky Governor Says 15 Dead in Historic Flooding
14:16 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 29.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAJACKSON, KY - JULY 28: Vehicles are seen in floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – At least 15 people have died in historic flooding that hit the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday.
"Number of Kentuckians we have lost is now 15, expected to more than double, and it is going to include some children," Beshear told CNN.
The governor noted that the flooding occurred during the night and the state has "never seen something like this".
Hi everyone. My hometown of Whitesburg, Kentucky and the surrounding areas are currently undergoing their worst flood in history. Please, please donate if you can. This area is extremely impoverished and very unstable. My heart is breaking. pic.twitter.com/byJH4bh67d— aj 🪴 CHECK PINNED 📌 (@soliloquirk) July 28, 2022
🚨VIDEO: Flooding in Kentuckypic.twitter.com/QpnECsRnw6— Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) July 28, 2022
"Hundreds of people have lost everything. Most of them do not have much to start with," he added.
State authorities started a search and rescue operation, using all forces, including the National Guard and police. The neighboring states of West Virginia and Tennessee have sent their National Guard members to help , while the federal authorities promised to provide emergency assistance, the governor said. He estimated that the process of rebuilding "will take years."