Kentucky Governor Says 15 Dead in Historic Flooding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – At least 15 people have died in historic flooding that hit the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Number of Kentuckians we have lost is now 15, expected to more than double, and it is going to include some children," Beshear told CNN.The governor noted that the flooding occurred during the night and the state has "never seen something like this"."Hundreds of people have lost everything. Most of them do not have much to start with," he added.State authorities started a search and rescue operation, using all forces, including the National Guard and police. The neighboring states of West Virginia and Tennessee have sent their National Guard members to help , while the federal authorities promised to provide emergency assistance, the governor said. He estimated that the process of rebuilding "will take years."

