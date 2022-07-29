International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/kentucky-governor-says-15-dead-in-historic-flooding-1097935547.html
Kentucky Governor Says 15 Dead in Historic Flooding
Kentucky Governor Says 15 Dead in Historic Flooding
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – At least 15 people have died in historic flooding that hit the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T14:16+0000
2022-07-29T14:29+0000
us
kentucky
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097935626_0:43:959:582_1920x0_80_0_0_b970344ae7b6ec8c75608c76766b33b6.jpg
"Number of Kentuckians we have lost is now 15, expected to more than double, and it is going to include some children," Beshear told CNN.The governor noted that the flooding occurred during the night and the state has "never seen something like this"."Hundreds of people have lost everything. Most of them do not have much to start with," he added.State authorities started a search and rescue operation, using all forces, including the National Guard and police. The neighboring states of West Virginia and Tennessee have sent their National Guard members to help , while the federal authorities promised to provide emergency assistance, the governor said. He estimated that the process of rebuilding "will take years."
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/video-heat-wave-driven-storms-dump-buckets-of-rain-on-eastern-kentucky-flooding-towns-killing-8-1097906561.html
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097935626_64:0:896:624_1920x0_80_0_0_c9e83bd54caf7633f29d9330160e9a2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kentucky, floods

Kentucky Governor Says 15 Dead in Historic Flooding

14:16 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 29.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAJACKSON, KY - JULY 28: Vehicles are seen in floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky
JACKSON, KY - JULY 28: Vehicles are seen in floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – At least 15 people have died in historic flooding that hit the US state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday.
"Number of Kentuckians we have lost is now 15, expected to more than double, and it is going to include some children," Beshear told CNN.
The governor noted that the flooding occurred during the night and the state has "never seen something like this".
"Hundreds of people have lost everything. Most of them do not have much to start with," he added.
Garrett, Kentucky, under feet of floodwaters following torrential rains on July 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
Video: Heat Wave-Driven Storms Dump Buckets of Rain on Eastern Kentucky, Flooding Towns, Killing 8
Yesterday, 22:54 GMT
State authorities started a search and rescue operation, using all forces, including the National Guard and police. The neighboring states of West Virginia and Tennessee have sent their National Guard members to help , while the federal authorities promised to provide emergency assistance, the governor said. He estimated that the process of rebuilding "will take years."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала