Videos: Clashes Reported in Several Indian States During Muslim Procession on Muharram

On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, the Shia Muslim community mourns the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

Several Indian states have reported clashes and scuffles during Muslim religious processions commemorating 'Muharram'.In Uttar Pradesh, members of Hindu and Muslim communities hurled stones at each other at some places during a religious procession in the Bareilly and Varanasi districts.In Bareilly, some Hindus allegedly objected to the use of a DJ during the procession. Soon, it turned into an ugly spat and both groups started hurling rocks at each other.According to police, at least one person was detained, but no injuries were reported.In Varanasi, six people were reportedly left wounded as factions of different communities indulged in stone-pelting and brick-batting.In Bihar’s Mujjafpur district, 10 people were reportedly injured after two communities indulged in an altercation, leading to stone-pelting, local media said.Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, two Muslim groups clashed with each another. The incident occurred in the Topkhana area. A death and injuries to five people could not be independently confirmed. In a viral video, citizens were seen engaging in violent clashes with wooden sticks and pipes.Earlier on Sunday, police detained dozens of people in Kashmir in parts of the central city of Srinagar, where locals took to the streets chanting religious slogans.

