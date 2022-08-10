Videos: Clashes Reported in Several Indian States During Muslim Procession on Muharram
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndian Shiite Muslim children sit and wait for the start of an Ashoura procession as security forces stand guard in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, the Shia Muslim community mourns the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala on Muharram. The community generally takes out processions, with participants wearing black clothes, chanting "Ya Hussain" and beating their chests.
Several Indian states have reported clashes and scuffles during Muslim religious processions commemorating 'Muharram'.
In Uttar Pradesh, members of Hindu and Muslim communities hurled stones at each other at some places during a religious procession in the Bareilly and Varanasi districts.
In Bareilly, some Hindus allegedly objected to the use of a DJ during the procession. Soon, it turned into an ugly spat and both groups started hurling rocks at each other.
According to police, at least one person was detained, but no injuries were reported.
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली मे शान्तिपूर्वक तरीके से अपना त्योहार मनाते शांतिप्रिय समुदाय के लोग #Muharram pic.twitter.com/Sc8gPCbtX2— Niranjan Mohanty (@NiranjanPapun) August 10, 2022
Uproar in Tazia procession on Muharram in Bareilly, UP. The Hindu community called the police, calling it a new tradition to play DJ in the procession. The matter was settled by the police. After some time stone pelting started. 🙄🙄🙄👇 pic.twitter.com/Ak5co2Tl7L— Naren Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@narendra52) August 10, 2022
In Varanasi, six people were reportedly left wounded as factions of different communities indulged in stone-pelting and brick-batting.
In Bihar’s Mujjafpur district, 10 people were reportedly injured after two communities indulged in an altercation, leading to stone-pelting, local media said.
Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, two Muslim groups clashed with each another. The incident occurred in the Topkhana area. A death and injuries to five people could not be independently confirmed.
In a viral video, citizens were seen engaging in violent clashes with wooden sticks and pipes.
At Ujjain 1 died 5 Injured. pic.twitter.com/zpY2wIT0Hb— Swappnil Janghele Lodhi (@swapniljanghele) August 9, 2022
Earlier on Sunday, police detained dozens of people in Kashmir in parts of the central city of Srinagar, where locals took to the streets chanting religious slogans.