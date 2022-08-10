International
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/videos-clashes-reported-in-several-indian-states-during-muslim-procession-on-muharram-1099438530.html
Videos: Clashes Reported in Several Indian States During Muslim Procession on Muharram
Videos: Clashes Reported in Several Indian States During Muslim Procession on Muharram
On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, the Shia Muslim community mourns the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T09:36+0000
2022-08-10T09:36+0000
india
madhya pradesh
uttar pradesh
muslim
muslims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099445073_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_05f591b86895221f2f87a609b3ae21c6.jpg
Several Indian states have reported clashes and scuffles during Muslim religious processions commemorating 'Muharram'.In Uttar Pradesh, members of Hindu and Muslim communities hurled stones at each other at some places during a religious procession in the Bareilly and Varanasi districts.In Bareilly, some Hindus allegedly objected to the use of a DJ during the procession. Soon, it turned into an ugly spat and both groups started hurling rocks at each other.According to police, at least one person was detained, but no injuries were reported.In Varanasi, six people were reportedly left wounded as factions of different communities indulged in stone-pelting and brick-batting.In Bihar’s Mujjafpur district, 10 people were reportedly injured after two communities indulged in an altercation, leading to stone-pelting, local media said.Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, two Muslim groups clashed with each another. The incident occurred in the Topkhana area. A death and injuries to five people could not be independently confirmed. In a viral video, citizens were seen engaging in violent clashes with wooden sticks and pipes.Earlier on Sunday, police detained dozens of people in Kashmir in parts of the central city of Srinagar, where locals took to the streets chanting religious slogans.
madhya pradesh
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099445073_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b55a14874d539e8c2f13a38025bf2f14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
madhya pradesh, uttar pradesh, muslim, muslims

Videos: Clashes Reported in Several Indian States During Muslim Procession on Muharram

09:36 GMT 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndian Shiite Muslim children sit and wait for the start of an Ashoura procession as security forces stand guard in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Indian Shiite Muslim children sit and wait for the start of an Ashoura procession as security forces stand guard in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, the Shia Muslim community mourns the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala on Muharram. The community generally takes out processions, with participants wearing black clothes, chanting "Ya Hussain" and beating their chests.
Several Indian states have reported clashes and scuffles during Muslim religious processions commemorating 'Muharram'.
In Uttar Pradesh, members of Hindu and Muslim communities hurled stones at each other at some places during a religious procession in the Bareilly and Varanasi districts.
In Bareilly, some Hindus allegedly objected to the use of a DJ during the procession. Soon, it turned into an ugly spat and both groups started hurling rocks at each other.
According to police, at least one person was detained, but no injuries were reported.
In Varanasi, six people were reportedly left wounded as factions of different communities indulged in stone-pelting and brick-batting.
In Bihar’s Mujjafpur district, 10 people were reportedly injured after two communities indulged in an altercation, leading to stone-pelting, local media said.
Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, two Muslim groups clashed with each another. The incident occurred in the Topkhana area. A death and injuries to five people could not be independently confirmed.
In a viral video, citizens were seen engaging in violent clashes with wooden sticks and pipes.
Earlier on Sunday, police detained dozens of people in Kashmir in parts of the central city of Srinagar, where locals took to the streets chanting religious slogans.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала