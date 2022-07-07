https://sputniknews.com/20220707/curfew-imposed-in-indias-karnataka-after-three-stabbed-during-communal-clash---1097042168.html
Curfew Imposed in India's Karnataka After Three Stabbed During Communal Clash - Video
Curfew Imposed in India's Karnataka After Three Stabbed During Communal Clash - Video
Since April, India has witnessed a number of communal clashes across the country, mostly reported between Hindus and Muslims. Recently, the United Nations also... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-07T08:48+0000
2022-07-07T08:48+0000
2022-07-07T09:33+0000
karnataka
karnataka state
india
india
the hindu
hindus
muslim
muslims
muslims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/40/1029604004_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_7013ca526f8a3395fb9386c0b8c4c981.jpg
A curfew has been imposed in the Kerur district of India's Karnataka state after four people were injured following a clash which broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Wednesday in the Bagalkote area.Three of the four wounded persons were stabbed during the clash, which saw two shops set ablaze. According to a local media report, the incident occurred after two Hindu brothers — Arun and Lakshman — confronted Yasin, a Muslim, and questioned him over eve-teasing. An altercation broke out after the duo allegedly pushed Yasin around, with the latter calling up 10-15 of his friends to threaten the duo. However, the two brothers also called up their aides, which led to a physical fight in the marketplace. A few people also used "religious" slurs against each other's communities, deepening the tension. Soon after the incident, a Hindu group — Jagarana Vedike, barged into the market, set fire to carts, and vandalized motorbikes, Bagalkot District Commissioner P. Sunilkumar told the news agency ANI. Video clips surfacing on social media show the damage at the scene. The stabbed persons included the two brothers Arun and Lakshman. The duo have been admitted to hospital and are now out of danger. Police had arrested 18 persons by Thursday morning over the incident. As a precautionary measure, large gatherings have been prohibited until Friday, while schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
karnataka
karnataka state
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/40/1029604004_312:0:5304:3744_1920x0_80_0_0_a114861cc19b4162063f6e30e022515e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
karnataka, karnataka state, india, india, the hindu, hindus, muslim, muslims, muslims
Curfew Imposed in India's Karnataka After Three Stabbed During Communal Clash - Video
08:48 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 07.07.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Since April, India has witnessed a number of communal clashes across the country, mostly reported between Hindus and Muslims. Recently, the United Nations also took cognizance and said it hoped that the Indian government would work together and ensure peace between the communities.
A curfew has been imposed in the Kerur district of India's Karnataka state after four people were injured following a clash
which broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Wednesday in the Bagalkote area.
Three of the four wounded persons were stabbed during the clash, which saw two shops set ablaze.
According to a local media report, the incident occurred after two Hindu brothers — Arun and Lakshman — confronted Yasin, a Muslim, and questioned him over eve-teasing.
An altercation broke out after the duo allegedly pushed Yasin around, with the latter calling up 10-15 of his friends to threaten the duo. However, the two brothers also called up their aides, which led to a physical fight in the marketplace.
A few people also used "religious" slurs against each other's communities, deepening the tension. Soon after the incident, a Hindu group — Jagarana Vedike, barged into the market, set fire to carts, and vandalized motorbikes, Bagalkot District Commissioner P. Sunilkumar told the news agency ANI.
Video clips surfacing on social media show the damage at the scene. The stabbed persons included the two brothers Arun and Lakshman.
The duo have been admitted to hospital and are now out of danger.
Police had arrested 18 persons by Thursday morning over the incident.
As a precautionary measure, large gatherings have been prohibited until Friday, while schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!