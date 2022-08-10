International
Trump Says Declined to Answer Questions in NY Attorney's Probe of Business Practices
Trump Says Declined to Answer Questions in NY Attorney's Probe of Business Practices
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he declined to answer questions in the New York Attorney General's probe into his business practices.
donald trump
"[U]nder the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement, referring to the Fifth Amendment.Trump added that he "did nothing wrong" and that is why neither federal nor state or local governments have found anything on him after five years of searching.Earlier in the day, Trump arrived at the New York attorney general's office in Manhattan to be questioned under oath as part of a civil investigation into his family's business practices.On Tuesday, the FBI raided Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago in what the former US president called a weaponization of the United States’ justice system against him. He blasted the raid as unannounced, unnecessary and inappropriate.
us, donald trump

Trump Says Declined to Answer Questions in NY Attorney's Probe of Business Practices

14:27 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 10.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackFormer President Donald Trump dances on stage after addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage after addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he declined to answer questions in the New York Attorney General’s probe into his business practices.
"[U]nder the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement, referring to the Fifth Amendment.
Trump added that he "did nothing wrong" and that is why neither federal nor state or local governments have found anything on him after five years of searching.
Earlier in the day, Trump arrived at the New York attorney general's office in Manhattan to be questioned under oath as part of a civil investigation into his family's business practices.
On Tuesday, the FBI raided Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago in what the former US president called a weaponization of the United States’ justice system against him. He blasted the raid as unannounced, unnecessary and inappropriate.
