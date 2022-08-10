https://sputniknews.com/20220810/freest-china-pelosi-commends-beijing-after-contentious-taiwan-visit-in-apparent-gaffe-1099435882.html

'Freest' China: Pelosi Commends Beijing After Contentious Taiwan Visit in Apparent Gaffe

The House speaker made her highly problematic visit to Taiwan a week ago, which immediately escalated tensions between the US and China. Despite provoking... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

In one of her first interviews following her trip to Taiwan, which attracted global attention, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a remarkable slip of the tongue by referring to China as "one of the freest societies in the world" on Tuesday. In an interview with NBC's "Today," Pelosi claimed she supported the "one China" policy, but she also reportedly made an embarrassing error that has amused many people online.Obviously, it was not what she had intended to say. However, the cat is out of the bag.The dramatic shift in sentiment is particularly striking given that the California Democrat earlier in the day lambasted Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "scared bully."Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, took to social media shortly after she made the gaffe to clarify the situation and present her original position. Apparently, she was speaking of Freedom House's "Freedom in the World" report from 2021, which gave Taiwan a "global freedom score" of 94 out of 100. In contrast, the DC-based NGO's website has categorized China and its communist leadership as an "authoritarian regime."And while Pelosi herself has said she has no regrets about the trip, China's Foreign Ministry has announced sanctions against the speaker and her immediate family for visiting Taiwan.

