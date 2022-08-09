https://sputniknews.com/20220809/spanish-study-reveals-40-have-severe-form-of-monkeypox-reports-say-1099419289.html

Spanish Study Reveals 40% Have Severe Form of Monkeypox, Reports Say

Spanish Study Reveals 40% Have Severe Form of Monkeypox, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A study conducted by Spanish scientists has found that four out of ten infected with monkeypox endure it in a severe form and need medical... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T11:27+0000

2022-08-09T11:27+0000

2022-08-09T11:27+0000

world

monkeypox

spain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg

According to El Mundo newspaper, the study published in The Lancet medical journal included data on more than 180 patients from three Spanish health facilities.Vicente added that 40% of patients required medical treatment mainly to reduce pain.Out of 4,436 patients with monkeypox in Spain, 139 were hospitalized (2.8%), and 237 patients out of 3,546 (6.9%) experienced complications during treatment, mainly mouth ulcers and secondary bacterial infections, the Spanish Health Ministry said, as cited by the newspaper.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 28,000 cases have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries. Monkeypox usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

monkeypox, spain