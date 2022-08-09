https://sputniknews.com/20220809/spanish-study-reveals-40-have-severe-form-of-monkeypox-reports-say-1099419289.html
Spanish Study Reveals 40% Have Severe Form of Monkeypox, Reports Say
Spanish Study Reveals 40% Have Severe Form of Monkeypox, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A study conducted by Spanish scientists has found that four out of ten infected with monkeypox endure it in a severe form and need medical... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T11:27+0000
2022-08-09T11:27+0000
2022-08-09T11:27+0000
world
monkeypox
spain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg
According to El Mundo newspaper, the study published in The Lancet medical journal included data on more than 180 patients from three Spanish health facilities.Vicente added that 40% of patients required medical treatment mainly to reduce pain.Out of 4,436 patients with monkeypox in Spain, 139 were hospitalized (2.8%), and 237 patients out of 3,546 (6.9%) experienced complications during treatment, mainly mouth ulcers and secondary bacterial infections, the Spanish Health Ministry said, as cited by the newspaper.On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 28,000 cases have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries. Monkeypox usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:26:2660:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_6b61ff9fbeee4d92b92b7029e86bc868.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
monkeypox, spain
Spanish Study Reveals 40% Have Severe Form of Monkeypox, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A study conducted by Spanish scientists has found that four out of ten infected with monkeypox endure it in a severe form and need medical care, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.
According to El Mundo newspaper, the study published in The Lancet medical journal included data on more than 180 patients from three Spanish health facilities.
"One of the most frequent and painful complications of monkeypox and even the cause of hospitalization is proctitis in 25% of cases," one of the authors of the study, Eloy Tarin Vicente, was quoted as saying in the report.
Vicente added that 40% of patients required medical treatment mainly to reduce pain.
Out of 4,436 patients with monkeypox
in Spain, 139 were hospitalized (2.8%), and 237 patients out of 3,546 (6.9%) experienced complications during treatment, mainly mouth ulcers and secondary bacterial infections, the Spanish Health Ministry said, as cited by the newspaper.
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 28,000 cases have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries. Monkeypox usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.