https://sputniknews.com/20220805/hhs-declares-monkeypox-a-public-health-emergency-1098128799.html
HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency
HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Briytney Griner being sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T10:22+0000
2022-08-05T10:22+0000
2022-08-05T10:22+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
serbia
dnc
marijuana
radio
kosovo
republican party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098128652_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d80b31dc39143fde7922ac0a6c8ea9db.png
HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Britney Griner being sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, and the US declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | The Kosovo War of 1994, Who's Running Things in the US?, and Brittney Griner's Prison SentenceCarter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Stakeholder Capitalism, WEF, and State Pension FundsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Kosovo, the chaos in the Biden administration, and Biden's foreign policy. Nebojsa spoke about the lack of accountability in the Biden administration and Russia's new approach to discussions with America. Nebojsa explained the Kosovo-Serbia conflict and how this conflict can become a dangerous situation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about Republicans fighting back against ESG policies, strive asset management, and the human feces issue in San Francisco. Carter talked about the way private companies have merged with governments and how the WEF uses these companies. Carter spoke about how the libertarians defended Microsoft becoming a monopoly and the lies of America's free market.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
serbia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098128652_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b89385ebe635e45e2f9044ca353b9608.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, serbia, dnc, marijuana, аудио, radio, kosovo, republican party
HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Briytney Griner being sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, and the US declaring monkeypox a public health emergency.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | The Kosovo War of 1994, Who's Running Things in the US?, and Brittney Griner's Prison Sentence
Carter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Stakeholder Capitalism, WEF, and State Pension Funds
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Kosovo, the chaos in the Biden administration, and Biden's foreign policy. Nebojsa spoke about the lack of accountability in the Biden administration and Russia's new approach to discussions with America. Nebojsa explained the Kosovo-Serbia conflict and how this conflict can become a dangerous situation.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about Republicans fighting back against ESG policies, strive asset management, and the human feces issue in San Francisco. Carter talked about the way private companies have merged with governments and how the WEF uses these companies. Carter spoke about how the libertarians defended Microsoft becoming a monopoly and the lies of America's free market.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik