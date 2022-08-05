https://sputniknews.com/20220805/hhs-declares-monkeypox-a-public-health-emergency-1098128799.html

HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Briytney Griner being sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison

HHS Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Britney Griner being sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, and the US declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency.

Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | The Kosovo War of 1994, Who's Running Things in the US?, and Brittney Griner's Prison SentenceCarter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Stakeholder Capitalism, WEF, and State Pension FundsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Kosovo, the chaos in the Biden administration, and Biden's foreign policy. Nebojsa spoke about the lack of accountability in the Biden administration and Russia's new approach to discussions with America. Nebojsa explained the Kosovo-Serbia conflict and how this conflict can become a dangerous situation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about Republicans fighting back against ESG policies, strive asset management, and the human feces issue in San Francisco. Carter talked about the way private companies have merged with governments and how the WEF uses these companies. Carter spoke about how the libertarians defended Microsoft becoming a monopoly and the lies of America's free market.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

