IHF Issues Warning to Norway's Handball Federation Head for Calls on Russia's Expulsion
IHF Issues Warning to Norway's Handball Federation Head for Calls on Russia's Expulsion
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ethics Commission of the International Handball Federation (IHF) has issued a warning to Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) President Kare Geir Lio after reviewing a complaint from the Russian side, the Russian Handball Federation (RHF) said on Monday.
According to RHF, Lio had repeatedly demanded that the RHF be excluded from IHF and the European Handball Federation (EHF). He also urged that all contacts with Russian and Belarusian sponsors be severed. RHF had sent a request to IHF to check the official's words for violations of the IHF Ethics Code.
"The commission found that Lio's behavior doe not comply with the IHF Ethics Code. In particular, the document says: 'Individuals must not commit acts that may negatively affect the reputation of IHF or handball in general.' Kare Geir Lio has been issued a warning as a result of the review of RHF's request," RHF said on the website.
IHF said in a letter to the Russian side that the IHF Ethics Code "must ensure that all IHF members observe and support ethical behavior in our sport," adding that "the president of the Norwegian Handball Federation had violated this rule."
In early March, IHF and EHF suspended Russian and Belarusian teams and clubs from participation in international tournaments indefinitely over the Ukraine crisis.