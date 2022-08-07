https://sputniknews.com/20220807/queen-elizabeth-ii-to-pause-holiday-in-scotland-to-welcome-new-uk-prime-minister-reports-say-1099360491.html

Queen Elizabeth II to Pause Holiday in Scotland to Welcome New UK Prime Minister, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II will interrupt her holiday in Scotland to instruct her 15th Prime Minister to form a government, the Daily Mail...

According to the sources, the Queen usually returns from Balmoral Castle in early October, but she will make an exception this year, as she does not expect the new prime minister to travel to Scotland.The Queen's trip to welcome the new prime minister will not be long, and she will return to Scotland afterwards, the newspaper added.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of UK prime minister and head of the Conservative Party, following Boris Johnson's resignation on July 7.The last round will take place by mail from August 4, with the winner determined by all party members, of whom there are about 200,000 to date. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, when the UK Parliament resumes its work after the summer break.

