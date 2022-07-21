https://sputniknews.com/20220721/promises-promises-liz-truss-reveals-what-she-would-do-as-prime-minister-1097640654.html

Promises, Promises: Liz Truss Reveals What She Would Do as Prime Minister

Truss claimed that she will prevail over the Labour in 2024 “by governing as a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative”, and that people in Britain can... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is now poised to compete with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the position of Britain’s prime minister in the run-off, has announced what she expects to do if she becomes the next resident of 10 Downing Street.Writing in the Daily Mail, Truss declared that she will be “setting out a bold new plan” in the coming weeks, a plan she “will have ready to go from day one in Downing Street.”Acknowledging that the economy is going to be a central issue at the next election, Truss lamented that the tax burden in the country reached its “highest in 70 years”, and declared that she will “drive tax-cutting, enterprise-boosting, business-friendly Conservative policy through the Whitehall Blob to help working families.”She also promised to defeat the Labour in 2024 “by governing as a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative”, and to lead the country to economic growth.On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the UK, after a flood of resignations from his government.This development led to a race for the Conservative Party leadership, with two candidates – Truss and Sunak – emerging to face off in the runoff.At the time of this article’s writing, Truss has been regarded as a betting favorite in the runoff by Ladbrokes and Paddy Power gambling companies, with Ladbrokes rating her chances to win as 4/7 and Paddy Power rating her odds as 8/15.Previous YouGov research also suggested that Sunak may lose to Truss in the runoff, with his 35 percent against her 54 percent.

