Promises, Promises: Liz Truss Reveals What She Would Do as Prime Minister
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is now poised to compete with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the position of Britain’s prime minister in the run-off, has announced what she expects to do if she becomes the next resident of 10 Downing Street.Writing in the Daily Mail, Truss declared that she will be “setting out a bold new plan” in the coming weeks, a plan she “will have ready to go from day one in Downing Street.”Acknowledging that the economy is going to be a central issue at the next election, Truss lamented that the tax burden in the country reached its “highest in 70 years”, and declared that she will “drive tax-cutting, enterprise-boosting, business-friendly Conservative policy through the Whitehall Blob to help working families.”She also promised to defeat the Labour in 2024 “by governing as a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative”, and to lead the country to economic growth.On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the UK, after a flood of resignations from his government.This development led to a race for the Conservative Party leadership, with two candidates – Truss and Sunak – emerging to face off in the runoff.At the time of this article’s writing, Truss has been regarded as a betting favorite in the runoff by Ladbrokes and Paddy Power gambling companies, with Ladbrokes rating her chances to win as 4/7 and Paddy Power rating her odds as 8/15.Previous YouGov research also suggested that Sunak may lose to Truss in the runoff, with his 35 percent against her 54 percent.
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/uk-pm-candidate-rishi-sunak-vows-to-scrap-all-eu-laws-in-britain-1097395850.html
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is now poised to compete with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the position of Britain’s prime minister in the run-off, has announced what she expects to do if she becomes the next resident of 10 Downing Street.
Writing in the Daily Mail, Truss declared that she will be “setting out a bold new plan” in the coming weeks, a plan she “will have ready to go from day one in Downing Street.”
“I will hit the ground running by immediately cutting taxes, growing our economy and unleashing the potential of everyone in the United Kingdom,” she said. “This is a key part of my mission to build an aspiration nation, where people from all parts of Britain, from all backgrounds, can succeed on the basis of their talent and hard work alone.”
Acknowledging that the economy is going to be a central issue at the next election, Truss lamented that the tax burden in the country reached its “highest in 70 years”, and declared that she will “drive tax-cutting, enterprise-boosting, business-friendly Conservative policy through the Whitehall Blob to help working families.”
“We cannot have business-as-usual managerialism on the economy. I am the tax-cutting candidate who will help squeezed families by reversing April's national insurance rise and suspending the green levy on energy bills,” Truss vowed. “I will move to bring in an emergency budget to get on with doing this quickly, and announce a spending review to find more efficiencies in government spending.”
She also promised to defeat the Labour in 2024 “by governing as a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative”, and to lead the country to economic growth.
“The British people can trust me to do what is necessary and right,” Truss surmised.
On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the UK, after a flood of resignations from his government.
This development led to a race for the Conservative Party leadership, with two candidates – Truss and Sunak – emerging to face off in the runoff.
At the time of this article’s writing, Truss has been regarded as a betting favorite in the runoff by Ladbrokes and Paddy Power gambling companies, with Ladbrokes rating her chances to win as 4/7 and Paddy Power rating her odds as 8/15.
Previous YouGov research also suggested that Sunak may lose to Truss
in the runoff, with his 35 percent against her 54 percent.