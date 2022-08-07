https://sputniknews.com/20220807/kosovo-authorities-say-russian-journalist-arrested-at-border-checkpoint-1099348100.html

Kosovo Authorities Say Russian Journalist Arrested at Border Checkpoint

Kosovo Authorities Say Russian Journalist Arrested at Border Checkpoint

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The interior minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Xhelal Svecla, says a Russian journalist working for the Komsomolskaya... 07.08.2022

Svecla said on social media on Saturday that Daria Aslamova had been arrested at a northern border security checkpoint while attempting to cross into Kosovo.He also posted photos of Aslamova from the Komsomolskaya Pravda website, where the Russian journalist is seen next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in 2020 and with Syrian President Bashar Assad during her 2016 interview.The Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said in a statement on its website that Aslamova was working on a special report in Serbia amid the aggravation of the Serbia-Kosovo conflict but has not been getting in touch with the editorial office.The recent flare-up between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. They would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued IDs and license plates, which must be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border. The tensions at the border pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on condition that the roadblocks are removed.Pristina decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1 on the condition that any roadblocks the local Serbs have placed are removed.Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohia to be part of Serbia, a position that is also enshrined in UN resolution 1422.* Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.

