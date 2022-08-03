https://sputniknews.com/20220803/vucic-tells-stoltenberg-belgrade-committed-no-breach-of-peace-in-kosovo-1098086905.html
Vucic Tells Stoltenberg Belgrade Committed No Breach of Peace in Kosovo
Vucic Tells Stoltenberg Belgrade Committed No Breach of Peace in Kosovo
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Belgrade did not breach peace in Kosovo and...
serbia
kosovo
nato
aleksandar vucic
jens stoltenberg
Vucic held a meeting with Stoltenberg to discuss the recent tensions in Kosovo on Wednesday."President Vucic reiterated that Serbia had not violated either the Brussels Agreement or United Nations Security Council resolution 1244, and did not in any way jeopardize the preservation of peace, continuing to behave responsibly and seriously in settling problems and pending issues related to the southern Serbian territory," the statement read.The sides agreed to directly communicate to preserve peace and stability in Kosovo and Metohija, it added.The recent flare-up between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued IDs and license plates, which must be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border. The tensions at the border pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on condition that the roadblocks are removed.
serbia
kosovo
Vucic Tells Stoltenberg Belgrade Committed No Breach of Peace in Kosovo
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Belgrade did not breach peace in Kosovo and Metohija during the recent tensions caused by the actions of the Kosovar side, the presidential office said on Wednesday.
Vucic held a meeting with Stoltenberg to discuss the recent tensions in Kosovo on Wednesday.
"President Vucic reiterated that Serbia had not violated either the Brussels Agreement or United Nations Security Council resolution 1244, and did not in any way jeopardize the preservation of peace, continuing to behave responsibly and seriously in settling problems and pending issues related to the southern Serbian territory," the statement read.
The sides agreed to directly communicate to preserve peace and stability in Kosovo and Metohija, it added.
The recent flare-up between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued IDs and license plates, which must be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.
The tensions at the border pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on condition that the roadblocks are removed.