https://sputniknews.com/20220807/best-physical-models-cant-fit-the-data-radio-bursts-detected-in-space-defy-existing-theories-1099359972.html

‘Best Physical Models Can’t Fit The Data’: Radio Bursts Detected in Space ‘Defy’ Existing Theories

‘Best Physical Models Can’t Fit The Data’: Radio Bursts Detected in Space ‘Defy’ Existing Theories

Galaxy clusters are some of the largest gravitationally bound objects in the Universe. Their mergers deposit huge quantities of energy, with the detected... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T14:45+0000

2022-08-07T14:45+0000

2022-08-07T14:45+0000

space

galaxy clusters

square kilometer array

supermassive black hole

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107516/79/1075167956_0:103:1280:823_1920x0_80_0_0_81dd42fa62ef0f93082f331e2cef195b.jpg

‘Physics-defying’ radio bursts have been detected in space about 800 million light-years away by a collaboration of scientists. The large, low-frequency radio wave-emitting objects include “a fossil radio emission, a radio relic and a radio halo,” according to the study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. A complicated algorithm was applied by the scientists, led by Tessa Vernstrom of the University of Western Australia and Christopher Reisely of the Universita di Bologna, Italy, to deep, broad-band radio data from the ATCA and the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), in conjunction with ancillary X-ray data from the European Space Agency’s XMM–Newton observatory. The analysis revealed the “faint to detect” objects located within the Abell 3266 galaxy cluster. ‘Fossils, Relics & Haloes’ As the team of scientists studied the three celestial bodies found in the Abell 3266 galaxy cluster, it found evidence of the supermassive black hole that created it. Scientists shared some images of their research and explained that vast amounts of energy is typically funneled into ionized gas or plasma when galaxy clusters collide with each other. This, in turn, generates emissions in a variety of shapes and sizes in the radio wavelength, they explained. Thus, ‘radio relics’ are formed on a cluster’s outskirts - arc-shaped and powered by shockwaves travelling through the plasma. ‘Radio halos’, situated closer towards the center of a galaxy cluster, are driven by turbulence inside the hot plasma. And ‘fossil’ radio sources represent leftover radiation, lingering from the death of a supermassive black hole at the heart of a galaxy. After scientists analyzed Abell 3266’s radio relic, they found that it had an unusual concave shape, unlike any radio object they had seen before, dubbing it the “wrong-way relic.” Puzzling over the discovery, the astronomers wrote: Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Dr. Verstrom noted that research like theirs allowed astronomers “to discover things we don’t know, but we have no doubt we will discover.” The researchers involved in the study acknowledged that their findings had also raised more questions regarding the elusive cosmic entities, and that they were working to decipher the “complex physics behind these radio objects.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220315/scientists-replicate-galaxy-cluster-plasma-with-almost-200-lasers-to-solve-mystery-of-hot-gas-1093906131.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

space, galaxy clusters, square kilometer array, supermassive black hole