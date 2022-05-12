International
US Astronomers Unveil First Image of Super Black Hole at Heart of Galaxy
US Astronomers Unveil First Image of Super Black Hole at Heart of Galaxy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US astronomers have unveiled the first image ever taken of the "super black hole" formation at the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy, the... 12.05.2022
"During a press conference hosted by the US National Science Foundation with the Event Horizon Telescope (ehtelescope) Collaboration in Washington, D.C. today, astronomers unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy," the organization said in a press release.The result provides overwhelming evidence that the object is indeed a black hole and yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the center of most galaxies," the NSF said."The image was produced by a global research team called the Event Horizon Telescope, or EHT, Collaboration, using observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes," the foundation said.Scientists had previously seen stars orbiting around something invisible, compact, and very massive at the center of the Milky Way known as Sagittarius A and the new image provides the first direct visual evidence of it and that it is indeed a black hole, the foundation said.
15:12 GMT 12.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSE LUIS MAGANAAstrophysicist at Center for Astrophysics Michael Johnson speaks during a news conference to announce the first image of Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole, at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2022.
Astrophysicist at Center for Astrophysics Michael Johnson speaks during a news conference to announce the first image of Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole, at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSE LUIS MAGANA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US astronomers have unveiled the first image ever taken of the "super black hole" formation at the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced on Thursday.
"During a press conference hosted by the US National Science Foundation with the Event Horizon Telescope (ehtelescope) Collaboration in Washington, D.C. today, astronomers unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy," the organization said in a press release.
The result provides overwhelming evidence that the object is indeed a black hole and yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the center of most galaxies," the NSF said.
"The image was produced by a global research team called the Event Horizon Telescope, or EHT, Collaboration, using observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes," the foundation said.
Scientists had previously seen stars orbiting around something invisible, compact, and very massive at the center of the Milky Way known as Sagittarius A and the new image provides the first direct visual evidence of it and that it is indeed a black hole, the foundation said.
