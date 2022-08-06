https://sputniknews.com/20220806/south-korea-hopes-for-better-relations-with-moscow-peace-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1098290137.html

South Korea Hopes For Better Relations With Moscow, Peace in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

Park Jin and Lavrov held short talks at the EAS meeting in the Cambodian capital on Friday, August 6, discussing the Ukrainian crisis as well as the situation on the Korean peninsula, a South Korean Foreign Ministry representative told Sputnik.He admitted that the Ukrainian crisis is having a negative impact on relations between Russia and South Korea and expressed concerns over disruptions in global supply chains and market fluctuations.According to South Korean media reports, Russia has expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that South Korea has joined the sanctions against Russia, but assured Seoul that if there are any specific difficulties that South Korean companies report while working in Russia, then Moscow "will take this seriously."Lavrov also reportedly told Park Jin that the Russian side is monitoring the situation in North Korea and has sent a "message" that could help improve the situation.The 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference, 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 12th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 29th ASEAN Regional Forum, and other related meetings are taking place in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh between July 31 and August 6.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier this week that he had no interactions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the ASEAN meetings in Cambodia on Thursday.

