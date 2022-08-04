International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosi-visits-demilitarized-zone-during-trip-to-s-korea-1098122604.html
Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone During Trip to S. Korea
Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone During Trip to S. Korea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US congressional delegation visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea as part of its trip to... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T16:31+0000
2022-08-04T16:31+0000
us
nancy pelosi
dmz
south korea
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098122458_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4b0a9ba8a3ac9b75b9d5524d0493d9c2.jpg
"It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, US Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our service members, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula," Pelosi said in a statement.The US delegation also met with senior South Korean officials, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, with whom the lawmakers reaffirmed Washington’s commitments to the US-South Korea alliance, the statement said.The delegation with its hosts pressing issues such as Indo-Pacific security, supply chains and trade, the statement added.The US delegation then flew to Japan, which is the final stop of the tour that covered Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098122458_274:0:3005:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18cc80c9f47dd9f4a0e4f891995a7134.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi, dmz, south korea, north korea

Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone During Trip to S. Korea

16:31 GMT 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGIUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo prefecture on August 4, 2022, on the last leg of her Asian tour.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo prefecture on August 4, 2022, on the last leg of her Asian tour. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGI
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US congressional delegation visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea as part of its trip to the Indo-Pacific region, US House Speaker and delegation leader, Nancy Pelosi, said on Thursday.
"It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, US Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our service members, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula," Pelosi said in a statement.
The US delegation also met with senior South Korean officials, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, with whom the lawmakers reaffirmed Washington’s commitments to the US-South Korea alliance, the statement said.
The delegation with its hosts pressing issues such as Indo-Pacific security, supply chains and trade, the statement added.
The US delegation then flew to Japan, which is the final stop of the tour that covered Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала