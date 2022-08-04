https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosi-visits-demilitarized-zone-during-trip-to-s-korea-1098122604.html

Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone During Trip to S. Korea

Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone During Trip to S. Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US congressional delegation visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea as part of its trip to... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T16:31+0000

2022-08-04T16:31+0000

2022-08-04T16:31+0000

us

nancy pelosi

dmz

south korea

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098122458_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4b0a9ba8a3ac9b75b9d5524d0493d9c2.jpg

"It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, US Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our service members, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula," Pelosi said in a statement.The US delegation also met with senior South Korean officials, including National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, with whom the lawmakers reaffirmed Washington’s commitments to the US-South Korea alliance, the statement said.The delegation with its hosts pressing issues such as Indo-Pacific security, supply chains and trade, the statement added.The US delegation then flew to Japan, which is the final stop of the tour that covered Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, nancy pelosi, dmz, south korea, north korea