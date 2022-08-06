LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza

Shortly after commencing airstrikes in Gaza on August 5, the IDF activated the Iron Dome system all across Israel, which has already intercepted dozens of rockets fired from the enclave in retaliation for the latest IDF attacks.
The first airstrikes in Gaza on Friday evening eliminated Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer Jabari, but also left at least nine civilians dead, including a child.
Israeli military spokesperson Ran Kochav told the media that Jabari was not the final target and that the IDF would continue attacking PIJ facilities in Gaza.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia