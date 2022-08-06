International
LIVE From Gaza as Israel Continues Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Operation Breaking Dawn: IDF Strikes Gaza
On August 5, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) kicked off Operation Breaking Dawn, launching airstrikes on dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza-based militants retaliated with rocket fire on Israeli cities.
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza
On Friday, Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, citing security concerns following the arrest of two senior...
operation breaking dawn: idf strikes gaza
israel
gaza
tensions
attack
palestinian islamic jihad (pij)
gaza
israel, gaza, tensions, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, attack, palestinian islamic jihad (pij)
An Israeli military AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fires flares while flying over Ashkelon in southern Israel on August 6, 2022.

10:01 GMT 06.08.2022 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 06.08.2022)
International
India
Being updated
On Friday, Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, citing security concerns following the arrest of two senior members of the group in the West Bank.
Shortly after commencing airstrikes in Gaza on August 5, the IDF activated the Iron Dome system all across Israel, which has already intercepted dozens of rockets fired from the enclave in retaliation for the latest IDF attacks.
The first airstrikes in Gaza on Friday evening eliminated Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer Jabari, but also left at least nine civilians dead, including a child.
Israeli military spokesperson Ran Kochav told the media that Jabari was not the final target and that the IDF would continue attacking PIJ facilities in Gaza.
10:39 GMT 06.08.2022
Gaza's Only Power Plant Suspended Amid Escalation, Energy Authority Says
The Gaza Power Plant (GPP), the only power plant in the Palestinian enclave, suspended operations amid an escalation with Israel, the Gaza Strip Energy Authority said on Saturday.

"The power plant will be completely shut down today, at 12:00 p.m. [09:00 GMT]," the agency said in a statement.

Representative of the Gaza Strip Energy Authority Muhammad Tabet said that in connection with the shutdown of the GPP, electricity would be supplied to residents only four hours a day.

The Gaza Strip depends on two sources of energy, the GPP, which provides a maximum capacity of about 80 megawatts, and Israeli power lines that can provide up to 125 megawatts.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, and carried out missile strikes, killing 10 people and injuring over 50, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A state of emergency was declared in the Israeli rear as retaliation rockets flocked in. The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of one of its commanders, Tayseer al-Jabari, in one of the airstrikes.
10:25 GMT 06.08.2022
IDF Shares Video Showing Its Attacks on Palestinian Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza
10:20 GMT 06.08.2022
IDF: Report About Hostile Aircraft Breaching Israeli Territory From Gaza is False
10:02 GMT 06.08.2022
Israel Defense Forces Say 19 Islamic Jihad Militants Detained in West Bank
The Israeli troops have detained 20 Palestinians last night during another anti-terror raid in the West Bank, with 19 of them belonging to the Islamic Jihad group, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"Overnight, IDF, Shabak [the Israel Security Agency] and Israeli Border Police conducted counterterrorism operations to detain Islamic Jihad militants in several locations in Judea and Samaria [the Israeli name for the West Bank]... So far, 20 suspects have been detained, 19 of whom are Islamic Jihad militants," the IDF said in a statement.

The raids by the Israeli security forces have been carried out in the Qalandiya refugee camp, in the cities of Beit Ummar and Surif, and the towns of Idhna, Hebron, Nur Shams, Bir al Basha, and Sanur.

The detainees were handed over for further interrogation, with no Israelis injured, the military added.

On Friday, the IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and carried out missile strikes, killing 10 people and injuring over 50, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Following the airstrikes, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on Gaza Strip.
09:29 GMT 06.08.2022
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
Operation Breaking Dawn: IDF Strikes Gaza
09:03 GMT
09:25 GMT 06.08.2022
IDF Shares Image Showing PIJ Targets It's Been Attacking in Gaza
"Some time ago, the fighters of the "Aguz" detachment attacked the combat positions of the Palestinian terrorist organization "Islamic Jihad" in the Gaza Strip. Currently, the IDF continues to attack targets in the Gaza Strip," the tweet reads.
09:23 GMT 06.08.2022
IDF Continues Attacks in Gaza as Part of Operation Breaking Dawn
