LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Defense Minister Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces Say 19 Islamic Jihad Militants Detained in West Bank

The Israeli troops have detained 20 Palestinians last night during another anti-terror raid in the West Bank, with 19 of them belonging to the Islamic Jihad group, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.



"Overnight, IDF, Shabak [the Israel Security Agency] and Israeli Border Police conducted counterterrorism operations to detain Islamic Jihad militants in several locations in Judea and Samaria [the Israeli name for the West Bank]... So far, 20 suspects have been detained, 19 of whom are Islamic Jihad militants," the IDF said in a statement.



The raids by the Israeli security forces have been carried out in the Qalandiya refugee camp, in the cities of Beit Ummar and Surif, and the towns of Idhna, Hebron, Nur Shams, Bir al Basha, and Sanur.



The detainees were handed over for further interrogation, with no Israelis injured, the military added.



On Friday, the IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and carried out missile strikes, killing 10 people and injuring over 50, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Following the airstrikes, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on Gaza Strip.