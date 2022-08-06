https://sputniknews.com/20220806/israeli-defense-minister-orders-military-to-continue-operation-in-gaza-1099344486.html

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Military to Continue Operation in Gaza

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation around the Gaza Strip with the participation of the heads of law...

"Minister Gantz instructed the military department to continue the operation against Islamic Jihad, focusing on actions to prevent rocket attacks from Gaza to Israel," the ministry said in a Saturday statement.According to the ministry, Gantz also instructed the departments to focus on supporting residents of Israeli border areas that suffered from Palestinian shelling from the Gaza Strip.The statement added that Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the head of the intelligence department of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), and other high-ranking security officials took part in assessing the situation.Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told senior military-political officials on Saturday that his country was going to continue to act without hesitation, "to ensure peace for its citizens."The IDF press office told Sputnik that the Israeli forces are preparing for the Breaking Dawn operation in the Gaza Strip to continue for one week.On Friday, the IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and carried out missile strikes, killing 10 people and injuring over 50, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Following the airstrikes, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

